Air India plane crash: Ahmedabad airport operations suspended till 5:30 pm, passengers advised to check flight status

The flight operations at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) have been temporarily suspended till UTC 12:00 (05:30 pm IST) after an Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday, as per a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).

The airport's operations have been suspended because it cannot provide rescue and firefighting services (RFFS) since all units have been committed to the Air India AI171 plane crash. The aircraft was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight, carrying 242 people --- 230 passengers and 12 crew members, including 2 pilots.

Previously, the SVPIA spokesperson said that all flights to and from the airport have been temporarily suspended till further notice in the wake of the Air India plane crash.

"Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, earlier today, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport. As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice," the SVPIA spokesperson said.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights with the respective airlines.

"Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport. We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation. Further updates will be provided as soon as available," the airport spokesperson added.

Of the 242 passengers aboard the aircraft, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 7 Portugese nationals, and 1 Canadian national, as per Air India.

The aircraft crashed immediately after departure, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). “Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from (Ahmedabad to Gatwick), has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad,” the DGCA said.

Meanwhile, Air India chairman N Chandrasekharan said that the Tata Group has set activated an emergency centre and a support team has been set up for families seeking information about their loved ones.

"With profound sorrow, I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating from Ahmedabad to Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted. Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information," Chandrasekharan said in a statement.