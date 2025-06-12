Air India plane crash: PM Modi takes stock of AI 171 mishap; Amit Shah heading to Ahmedabad

Air India plane crash: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking stock of the Air India plane crash near the Ahmedabad airport today, while Home Minister Amit Shah is heading to the city. The Air India flight had 242 people on board, including two pilots and 10 crew.

PM Modi spoke with Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu to take stock of the crash incident. The minister informed PM Modi that he was rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee the rescue and relief operations on the ground.

The PM directed Naidu to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be updated regularly on the situation. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said that all relevant agencies are currently on high alert and coordinated efforts are underway.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah is heading to Ahmedabad, and an emergency meeting has been called by the MoCA.

Chairman of Air India, N Chandrasekaran, commenting on the plane crash said, “We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted. Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and a support team has been set up for families seeking information.”

The London-bound Air India, a Boeing flight, was seen losing altitude quickly moments before it crashed in Meghaninagar area. Thick, black smoke was seen billowing from the crash site.

Several of the injured were taken to the city civil hospital.