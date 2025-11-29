Airbus alert: IndiGo says 60% of A320 fleet already updated as DGCA issues advisory

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, on November 29 said it expects only “minimal delays” across a limited number of flights after aviation regulators and Airbus ordered urgent inspections and software updates for A320-family aircraft worldwide. The move comes amid heightened global scrutiny of the jets following a mid-air incident earlier this month involving a JetBlue-operated Airbus A320.

Responding to directives issued by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Airbus, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), IndiGo confirmed that a majority of affected planes have already undergone required checks.

“IndiGo is undertaking all required inspections and updates to its A320 family aircraft in full accordance with directives issued by EASA and Airbus,” a company spokesperson said. “Of the 200 aircraft identified for inspections, actions have been completed on 160 by 12:00 IST. No flights have been cancelled, though a few may experience minimal delays.”

The airline said it is working closely with regulators and Airbus to complete the remaining updates within the mandated timeline.

Airbus flags solar-radiation risk

The global alert stems from Airbus’ assessment that intense solar radiation may corrupt critical flight-control data on A320-family aircraft. The company said more than half of its active fleet — over 6,500 jets — would require a software update before their next regular flight.

Airbus told operators that the update could cause temporary schedule disruptions.

The warning followed an incident earlier in November when 15 passengers were injured on a JetBlue A320 operating from Mexico, after the aircraft suffered a sudden drop in altitude and made an emergency landing in Florida.

Up to 400 aircraft may be impacted

India operates one of the world’s largest A320 fleets. According to industry sources and DGCA data:

Indian airlines collectively operate around 560 A320-family aircraft

Over 200 need software or hardware fixes

338 aircraft specifically require the EASA-mandated software update

More than half of these have already been modified

Aviation experts estimate that up to 400 aircraft in India could eventually be impacted once all types of checks and updates are counted.

DGCA issues advisory

In an order issued today, the DGCA directed all Indian carriers to ground impacted A318, A319, A320, and A321 aircraft until the mandated software modifications and inspections are completed.

The directive states that no aircraft falling under the applicability of the mandatory modification may operate until fully compliant, and requires operators to confirm updates in line with the Airworthiness Procedure Manual.

The regulator has also instructed airlines to update their Master Mandatory Modification Lists and ensure full adherence to EASA-aligned safety actions. Airlines across India are racing to complete the required checks to avoid major operational disruptions.