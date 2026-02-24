Ajit Pawar death: No files signed, no minority certificates issued on Jan 28 after plane crash, says Maha minority affairs dept

The Maharashtra Minority Development Department has clarified that no new files were digitally signed and no minority status certificates were issued on January 28, the day Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash, PTI reported.

The clarification comes amid a controversy over the alleged swift grant of minority status to 75 educational institutions in the days following Pawar’s death. Pawar was handling the Minority Development portfolio at the time of the incident.

Advertisement

Minority status confers key regulatory benefits on educational institutions, including exemptions from certain provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act such as the 25 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections, along with eligibility for government grants and greater administrative autonomy in appointments and internal management.

Pawar and four others were killed in a plane crash in Baramati in Pune district on the morning of January 28.

In a detailed statement posted on X late Monday night, the department said no digital signatures were affixed to any new files or certificates through its system on January 28. It also maintained that no minority certificates were physically handed over that day.

The department emphasised that the entire process of granting minority status is conducted online in a transparent manner, strictly in accordance with provisions laid down in the Government Resolution dated May 27, 2013. Applications are scrutinised at the district level before certificates are issued.

Advertisement

Rejecting allegations of irregularities or hurried processing, the department termed such claims “completely baseless” and a distortion of facts.