Ajit Pawar death: No files signed, no minority certificates issued on Jan 28 after plane crash, says Maha minority affairs dept

The Maharashtra Minority Development Department has clarified that no new files were digitally signed and no minority status certificates were issued on January 28, the day Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash, PTI reported.
The clarification comes amid a controversy over the alleged swift grant of minority status to 75 educational institutions in the days following Pawar’s death. Pawar was handling the Minority Development portfolio at the time of the incident.
Minority status confers key regulatory benefits on educational institutions, including exemptions from certain provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act such as the 25 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections, along with eligibility for government grants and greater administrative autonomy in appointments and internal management.
Pawar and four others were killed in a plane crash in Baramati in Pune district on the morning of January 28.
In a detailed statement posted on X late Monday night, the department said no digital signatures were affixed to any new files or certificates through its system on January 28. It also maintained that no minority certificates were physically handed over that day.
The department emphasised that the entire process of granting minority status is conducted online in a transparent manner, strictly in accordance with provisions laid down in the Government Resolution dated May 27, 2013. Applications are scrutinised at the district level before certificates are issued.
Rejecting allegations of irregularities or hurried processing, the department termed such claims “completely baseless” and a distortion of facts.
The controversy escalated last week when deputy secretary Milind Padmanabh Shenoy was removed from his position, following Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ decision to stay the approvals granted to the institutions.
Officials indicated that the first minority certificate was reportedly issued at 3.09 pm on January 28, with seven institutions receiving approvals that day. Within the next three days, the total approvals rose to 75, prompting concerns over the rapid pace of processing.
A high-level inquiry has been ordered to investigate how the files were cleared, whether proper procedures were followed, and if any prior suspension on issuing minority certificates had been formally lifted.
The Chief Minister has requested a detailed report on the sequence of events and warned that strict action would be taken if any procedural lapses or irregularities are found.
Deputy Chief Minister and Minority Development Minister Sunetra Pawar, who assumed office following Ajit Pawar’s death, has instructed officials to carry out a thorough investigation and take stringent action if any wrongdoing is confirmed.