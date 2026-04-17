Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Check Shubh Muhurat for buying gold; Can you shop online?

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most sacred and widely celebrated occasions in the Hindu calendar, associated with prosperity, abundance and fresh beginnings. Every year, many families mark the day by purchasing gold, beginning investments, performing puja or starting new ventures.

In 2026, Akshaya Tritiya falls on Monday, April 20. Since the day itself is considered highly auspicious, it remains one of the busiest dates for jewellers, banks and online gold platforms.

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What is the Shubh Muhurat for buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya 2026?

Based on traditional panchang timings, the Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat is expected to begin in the morning and continue through a large part of the day. Broadly, the most preferred hours for gold purchases are expected to be:

Morning Muhurat: 5:45 AM to 12:20 PM

Daytime Window: 12:20 PM to 5:30 PM

Evening Buying Window: Till around 8:00 PM (store timings may vary)

Many families prefer morning purchases, but gold bought during the Tritiya tithi is generally considered auspicious throughout the valid period.

Is there any fixed muhurat for Akshaya Tritiya?

Unlike some festivals where a narrow muhurat is crucial, Akshaya Tritiya is widely believed to be a Sarva Siddha Muhurat a naturally auspicious day.

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That means devotees often do not need a highly specific astrologically selected time to make purchases or begin good work. This is one major reason the festival sees high buying activity from morning till evening.

Why is gold buying popular on Akshaya Tritiya?

The word Akshaya means "never diminishing." Because of that symbolism, buying gold on this day is believed to invite lasting wealth and prosperity.

Gold also carries emotional and practical value in Indian households:

Seen as a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi

Considered a store of wealth

Used for weddings and gifting

Viewed as a long-term asset

Can we buy gold online on Akshaya Tritiya?

Yes. Buying gold online has become increasingly popular. Consumers now choose from:

Digital gold

Gold ETFs

Sovereign Gold Bonds (when available)

Jewellery e-commerce platforms

Coins and bars via banks or retailers

What else can be done on Akshaya Tritiya?

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Gold buying may dominate headlines, but the day is also associated with charity and meaningful beginnings. People commonly: