‘Alarming intel’ triggered US outreach to New Delhi; report links Vance’s call to ceasefire progress

Just hours before a ceasefire paused a dangerous escalation between India and Pakistan, Vice President JD Vance reportedly made a critical call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi—part of a quiet diplomatic effort the Trump administration credits with helping avert further conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

A tight group of senior U.S. officials—including Vance, Secretary of State and interim national security adviser Marco Rubio, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles—ramped up involvement Friday after receiving “alarming” intelligence suggesting imminent escalation, according to U.S. officials cited by CNN.

Following a briefing with President Donald Trump, Vance called Modi. The conversation, according to the report, focused on encouraging direct communication between the two sides and outlining possible diplomatic off-ramps the U.S. believed Pakistan might accept. The specifics were not disclosed, but officials in Washington viewed the outreach as a key moment.

“The two sides weren’t speaking directly, and that had to change,” one official said. “We believed time was short.”

Rubio had been engaging with regional officials since Tuesday to help lay the groundwork. After the Vance-Modi call, State Department officials accelerated those efforts, maintaining contact with counterparts in both India and Pakistan through the night, pushing for a peaceful path forward.

By Saturday, fresh clashes were reported along the border. Hours later, Trump announced a “full and immediate ceasefire,” and Rubio stated that talks would soon begin at a neutral venue. Indian officials later clarified the agreement had been reached directly between New Delhi and Islamabad, without third-party negotiations.

While the Trump administration did not help draft the deal, officials emphasized their role in reestablishing communication channels. “From our perspective,” a senior official said, “that phone call set a different course.”