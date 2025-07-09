Alia Bhatt’s former PA arrested for ₹77 lakh scam, used forged bills to siphon money

Alia Bhatt’s former personal assistant, Vedika Prakash Shetty, has been arrested for allegedly defrauding the actor of ₹77 lakh over two years. The financial misconduct, which spanned both Bhatt’s personal accounts and her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions Pvt. Ltd., came to light after her mother, Soni Razdan, filed a complaint with the Juhu Police in January.

According to investigators, Shetty worked with Bhatt between 2021 and 2024, during which she handled the actor’s financial transactions, travel arrangements, and schedule. Between May 2022 and August 2024, Shetty is alleged to have prepared a series of forged bills, presented them for Bhatt’s approval, and redirected the funds into an accomplice’s account, who would then route the money back to her.

Police say Shetty used sophisticated software tools to make the bills appear legitimate. The false invoices were presented as expenses related to Bhatt’s professional activities, including travel and meetings. The total misappropriation, police confirmed, stands at ₹76.9 lakh.

After the complaint was filed on January 23, Shetty evaded authorities for months, moving across Rajasthan, Karnataka, Pune, and finally Bengaluru. She was arrested by Juhu Police in Bengaluru and brought back to Mumbai on a transit remand.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The case has sparked renewed attention on financial security—even among high-profile individuals. Here are key personal finance lessons from the incident:

Never Delegate Without Oversight: Even trusted aides can exploit unsupervised control. Always verify bills and documents before signing.