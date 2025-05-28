All about Omicron sub-variant NB.1.8.1: Cases in the US, symptoms how dangerous is the new COVID variant?

The NB.1.8.1 subvariant of COVID-19, a new strain of the Omicron variant, has been identified in the United States, primarily among international travellers. This subvariant is noted for its higher transmissibility but does not lead to more severe illness than previous variants. A CDC spokesperson confirmed, "CDC is aware of reported cases of COVID-19 NB.1.8.1 in China and is in regular contact with international partners."

Symptoms associated with NB.1.8.1 are largely similar to those of earlier strains, including respiratory issues like cough and sore throat, as well as systemic symptoms such as fever and fatigue. "Data indicates that NB.1.8.1 does not lead to more severe illness compared to previous variants, although it appears to have a growth advantage, suggesting it may spread more easily," noted Subash Verma, highlighting its transmissibility.

In response to the variant's spread, health authorities recommend staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and wearing masks in high-risk settings. Maintaining good hand hygiene, monitoring for symptoms, and self-isolating when unwell are also advised to mitigate transmission risks.

The Trump administration has recently ended COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for healthy children and pregnant women, a decision that comes despite the high transmissibility of NB.1.8.1. The FDA, however, will continue to authorise updated vaccines for seniors and those with underlying health conditions, including pregnancy.

Vaccine manufacturers are now required to conduct extensive new clinical trials before their vaccines can be approved for wider public use. Dr. Céline Gounder stated, "Secretary Kennedy has said, ‘We’re not taking away your vaccines; we’re going to be transparent.’ But in reality, access is being restricted."

The new restrictions may have broad public health implications, potentially causing delays in booster availability for lower-risk individuals and creating confusion about eligibility. More than 95% of the US population has either had COVID-19, been vaccinated, or both, providing substantial population immunity against this variant.

Although the NB.1.8.1 variant has led to increased hospitalisations in parts of Asia, such trends are attributed to seasonal surges rather than the variant's severity. Dr. Amy Edwards commented, "What they're seeing in China, Hong Kong and some other areas where this variant has really surged, is an increase in hospitalisation, but that seems to be more to do with just a standard summer surge."

Despite the presence of NB.1.8.1, recent data shows a 12% decline in COVID-19 positivity rates nationwide, suggesting the variant's spread has not yet significantly impacted overall infection rates in the US.