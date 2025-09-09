All about Sudan Gurung, the activist behind Nepal's Gen Z protests against social media ban

Nepal is witnessing one of its most intense youth-led protests in recent years, sparked by a government-imposed social media ban that was later reversed. This unrest has brought to the forefront Sudan Gurung, the president of the NGO Hami Nepal, who has become a symbolic leader for change. The protests escalated into violent confrontations, ultimately leading to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and several cabinet ministers.

Sudan Gurung, aged 36, leads the youth-driven NGO Hami Nepal, an organisation that has gained momentum as a civic movement. Gurung was an event organiser before shifting to disaster relief and civic work.

Gurung, previously a philanthropist involved in disaster relief, became an activist after a personal tragedy during the 2015 earthquake. He told a Nepali news outlet, "A child died in my arms. I'll never forget that moment," illustrating his commitment to activism.

He also led Dharan's "Ghopa camp" protest for transparency at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences. Sudan Gurung has positioned himself as the organiser who channels digital-age frustration into structured and peaceful action.

Hami Nepal, under Gurung's guidance, has used platforms like Instagram and Discord to mobilise protests across the capital, Kathmandu. The NGO has garnered support from notable figures, including ophthalmologist Dr Sanduk Ruit and Miss Universe Nepal 2018, Manita Devkota. Gurung emphasises a fresh approach to leadership, saying, "It's time the new generation steps up and challenges the old ways of running the country."

The protest movement, labelled "Nepo Kid," criticises perceived nepotism within Nepali politics. Slogans like "Shut down corruption and not social media" and "Youths against corruption" have been prominent in the demonstrations. These protests underscore frustrations over issues like youth unemployment, which stands at 19.2% for those aged 15 to 29.

The demonstrations have led to significant casualties, with at least 22 people dead and hundreds injured. The violence has spread beyond Kathmandu to other cities, necessitating curfews.