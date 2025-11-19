‘All demands are acceptable’: Russia ready to offer unrestricted SU-57 technology transfer to India

Russia has confirmed its readiness to offer India unrestricted technology transfer for the Su-57 fifth generation stealth fighter, marking a significant move in bilateral defence relations. Moscow’s proposal, presented by representatives from Rosoboronexport and United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) at the Dubai Air Show, covers licence production, integration of Indian weaponry, and support for a gradual shift in manufacturing to India.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to a report in news agency ANI, the offer extends to joint development opportunities, including a two-seat version of the aircraft, and enables India to locally produce critical components without risk of external sanctions disrupting supply chains. Russian officials emphasised that this initiative addresses all current and future requirements New Delhi may have regarding the Su-57.

Vadim Badekha, Director General of United Aircraft Corporation, affirmed that Indian technical requests and concerns have been well received by the Russian side. He stated, “All demands from India regarding the Su-57 are 'completely acceptable'.” The UAC confirmed it remains in close contact with Indian officials to ensure all specifications are met according to India’s operational needs.

At the Dubai Air Show, senior Rosoboronexport representatives provided further details. The Russian side outlined the plan to gradually transition assembly and advanced technological learning to India, covering key systems such as engines, optics, low signature technologies, artificial intelligence elements, and AESA radar.

Advertisement

Moscow’s proposal includes unrestricted technology transfer provisions, ensuring India has scope for ongoing upgrades and software enhancements over the platform’s lifecycle. Russian officials reiterated the country’s long-standing policy of reliability in defence collaborations and its transparency regarding technology sharing.

This offer follows a series of recent high-level meetings. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation heads of government summit in Moscow. In New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nikolai Patrushev, Chairman of the Maritime Board of the Russian Federation and a close aide to President Putin, discussed expanding cooperation in various domains, including shipbuilding and the blue economy. Both sides conveyed anticipation for President Putin’s upcoming visit to India, reflecting strong momentum in bilateral ties.

Advertisement

Russian representatives stressed that the Su-57 proposal is an extension of a defence partnership spanning more than six decades, noting previous support during periods when India faced sanctions.