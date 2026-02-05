‘All India breakdown’: Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers to go on nationwide strike on February 7, say unions

Ride-hailing services across India are likely to face disruption on Saturday, February 7, as gig worker unions representing drivers linked with Ola, Uber and Rapido have called for a nationwide strike named the ‘All India Breakdown’.

The strike is being led by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) along with several national labour organisations. As part of the protest, app-based transport workers are expected to go offline for at least six hours. This is likely to affect cabs, auto-rickshaws and bike taxis in many big cities across the country.

Advertisement

The unions have accused ride-hailing platforms of fixing fares on their own, even though the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025 were introduced to regulate the sector. The workers’ groups said the government has not notified minimum base fares, which has led to falling incomes, exploitation and difficult working conditions for drivers.

“Despite Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, platforms continue to fix fares arbitrarily. Our demands are clear: Notify minimum fares. Regulate. End misuse of private vehicles for commercial rides,” the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union said in a post on X, urging the government to step in.

App-based transport workers across India will observe an All India Breakdown on 7 Feb 26.

No minimum fares. No regulation. Endless exploitation.



Govt must act NOW.



Millions of app-based drivers are pushed into poverty while aggregators profit.



Govt silence = platform impunity pic.twitter.com/zT3e6eZWjm — Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (@TGPWU) February 4, 2026

The union announced the strike on X on Wednesday. In another post, it said, "App-based transport workers across India will observe an All India Breakdown on 7 Feb 26. No minimum fares. No regulation. Endless exploitation. Govt. must act NOW. Millions of app-based drivers are pushed into poverty while aggregators profit. Govt. silence = platform impunity."

Advertisement

Earlier, the TGPWU had appealed to the government for the immediate notification of government-mandated minimum base fares for aggregator platforms such as Ola, Uber, Rapido and Porter.

The unions have demanded that minimum base fares be fixed for all app-based transport services, including cabs, autos, bike taxis and other aggregator-led services, in consultation with recognised driver unions. They have also asked for a ban on the use of private, non-commercial vehicles for commercial passenger and goods transport, or strict enforcement of rules that require vehicles to be converted for commercial use. In addition, the unions have demanded the removal of Clause 17.3 of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, which allows aggregators to charge fares up to 50% lower than the base fare. The unions have said this harms driver earnings.

Advertisement

In a statement, the TGPWU said that continued delay by the government has led to income insecurity and worse working conditions for app-based drivers. The union has urged both state and central governments to start talks with worker groups to ensure fair and lawful regulation of the sector.

The planned strike comes after earlier protests by workers from food delivery and quick commerce platforms, who demonstrated on December 31 over low payouts and harsh working conditions. This is one of the busiest days for these companies.

Concerns about gig workers were also raised in the Economic Survey 2025–26 released on January 30. The Survey said that while India’s gig economy is growing fast, worker welfare remains a concern.

It said that around 40% of gig workers earn less than ₹15,000 per month, the number of gig workers rose to 1.2 crore in FY25 from 77 lakh in FY21, and gig workers now make up over 2% of India’s total workforce.

The Survey also recommended stronger competition oversight, more transparency in algorithm-based decisions, and better safeguards for platform workers.

The unions have said services may be disrupted for around six hours on February 7, though the impact may differ from city to city. Commuters who depend on app-based cabs, autos and bike taxis have been advised to plan other travel options for the day.