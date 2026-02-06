All India Breakdown: Why are Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers going on strike, list of demands, the Nitin Gadkari connection and more

Cab drivers strike: Drivers for Ola, Uber, Rapido and other app-based aggregator services such as Porter are going on a nationwide strike on February 7. The nationwide protest has been dubbed as the "All India Breakdown" and drivers are likely to switch off their ride-hailing apps simultaneously.

Who has organised the strike?

The strike has been organised by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), along with other national labour bodies.

While announcing the strike, TGPWU said, "App-based transport workers across India will observe an All India Breakdown on 7 Feb 26. No minimum fares. No regulation. Endless exploitation."

Why are Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers going on strike?

The unions claim that companies such as Ola, Rapido, Uber, and Porter decide fares on their own for autos, cabs, and bike taxis. This, according to them, has led to unstable incomes, exploitation and very long working hours for drivers.

The union urged the government to "act now" and claimed that millions of app-based drivers are being pushed into poverty while companies continue to widen their bottom line.

The Nitin Gadkari connection

The TGPWU sent a formal letter to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari seeking the enforcement of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025.

One of the concerns expressed is the absence of government-regulated fares for app-based transport services.

The letter stated, "In the absence of government-regulated fare structures, aggregator companies continue to unilaterally fix fares, leading to severe income insecurity, exploitation, and unsustainable working conditions for millions of transport workers."

What are their demands?

The unions demanded immediate notification of minimum base fares by the Central and state governments for app-based transport services, including cabs, autos, bike taxis and other aggregator-based services.

They said that these fares should be finalised after consultation with recognised driver and worker unions. The unions have also demanded a ban on the use of private, non-commercial vehicles for commercial passenger or goods transport, or making it mandatory to convert such vehicles into commercial ones.

What are Mumbai, Chennai drivers demanding?

Their demands also vary regionally. While Mumbai drivers are demanding a fixed-fare system, Chennai drivers are seeking a reduction in commission rates. Commission rates as high as 25 per cent to 40 per cent are frustrating for drivers as they significantly reduce their earnings, forcing them to charge fares higher than app-estimated rates.

What should commuters expect on Feb 7?

Commuters should be mentally prepared for travel inconvenience. Those who rely on app-based cabs, autos and bike taxis should plan alternative travel options on February 7, especially during peak morning and evening hours.