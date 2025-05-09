The Indian Army gave a befitting reply to Pakistan armed forces’ drone attacks and munition attacks along the Western border, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) said on Friday.

Pakistan committed ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, the army said.

In a tweet on social media, the Indian Army said: “Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force.”

India successfully neutralised over 50 drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation conducted by Indian Army air defence units in Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot. On Thursday, Pakistan made failed attempts to send swarm drones across various places along the LoC and International Borders (IB).

India used L-70 guns, Zu-23mm, Schilka systems, and other advanced counter-UAS equipment extensively to counter aerial threats. According to the Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), there have been no losses at the military stations of Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur.

The Indian military successfully thwarted attempts by Pakistani forces to strike multiple military targets across 15 cities in the northern and western regions of India using missiles and drones. In response, Indian forces launched a counter-attack that dismantled several components of Pakistan’s air defence network, notably destroying a key installation in Lahore.