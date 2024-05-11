All opposition leaders will be in jail if BJP wins LS polls: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued a stern warning on Saturday, stating that if the BJP secures victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a slew of opposition figures, including Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, and Tejashvi Yadav, would find themselves behind bars.

Speaking to his party faithful at the AAP headquarters in Delhi, Kejriwal exuded confidence in the prospects of the opposition, asserting that the BJP's reign would come to an end, with the INDIA bloc poised to assume power on June 4.

"In the past 20 hours following my release from custody, I've consulted with political analysts and the public, and it's evident that the BJP won't return to power," Kejriwal declared.

He continued, affirming the AAP's stake in the forthcoming government, vowing to secure full statehood for Delhi. Kejriwal didn't mince words in his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that Modi is canvassing votes for Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Modi ji is rallying for Shah to be PM. But I ask, who will be their face? Modi ji will turn 75 next September, and according to his own rule, he should retire. He sidelined Advani, Joshi, and Mahajan. His own retirement looms; will Shah honour Modi's guarantee?" Kejriwal queried.

Additionally, Kejriwal forecasted a change in leadership in Uttar Pradesh if the BJP came to power, claiming the party would replace the chief minister within two months.

"The chief ministerial position is not my priority. I refused to resign because they tried to oust me on false pretences," Kejriwal asserted.

In a scathing critique of the BJP, Kejriwal accused the party of harbouring "thieves and dacoits," underscoring his administration's commitment to combating corruption.

"If the prime minister truly wishes to tackle corruption, he should learn from us. We've incarcerated corrupt officials, even our own ministers," he added.