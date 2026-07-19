Amarnath, Vaishno Devi yatras suspended as IMD warns of heavy rain across J&K

Authorities on Sunday temporarily suspended the Amarnath Yatra and the pilgrimages to the Mata Vaishno Devi and Shri Shiv Khori shrines after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days.

The Amarnath Yatra has been halted from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes as a precautionary measure, with officials saying no fresh movement of pilgrims will be allowed from the Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps in Kashmir or the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu until further notice.

Advertisement

Earlier today, at least eight people were killed, and six others went missing after torrential rains triggered landslides and flash floods in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

The worst devastation was reported from Surankote tehsil in Poonch district, where most of the fatalities occurred.

Amarnath Yatra Put On Hold

Announcing the decision, officials said the suspension was aimed at ensuring the safety of pilgrims amid the deteriorating weather conditions.

"In view of the inclement weather forecast issued by the IMD, Shri Amarnathji Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended from all base camps, including the Pahalgam and Baltal routes, with effect from 19.07.2026 as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims," an official said.

Advertisement

The official added that "Updates regarding the resumption of (Amarnath) Yatra shall be issued in due course of time after ensuring route safety and comprehensive assessment of the weather conditions."

More than 3.76 lakh pilgrims have offered prayers at the holy cave shrine since the annual yatra began on July 3.

Vaishno Devi And Shiv Khori Pilgrimages Also Suspended

The weather advisory also prompted authorities to suspend the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Reasi district.

"In view of the inclement weather advisory issued by the IMD, the Vaishno Devi yatra shall remain temporarily suspended," an official said, adding that devotees should rely on official channels for updates as authorities continue to monitor the situation.

The Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board also advised devotees to postpone their travel until further notice.

Advertisement

"In view of the weather forecast of heavy rains issued by the IMD and the inclement weather in Ransoo, the pilgrimage to Shri Shiv Khori has temporarily been suspended," the Jammu divisional commissioner said in a post on X.

He added that the situation was under constant review and urged devotees to check the latest updates before planning their visit.

IMD Forecast Triggers Precautionary Measures

The suspension comes after rain lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday, with cloudbursts reported in forest areas of Kashmir.

The IMD has forecast moderate to widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir from July 19 to July 23, prompting authorities to suspend the pilgrimages until weather conditions improve.

A decision on resuming the Amarnath, Vaishno Devi and Shiv Khori pilgrimages would be taken after fresh safety assessments and a review of the weather situation.

(With inputs from PTI)

