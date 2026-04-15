Amarnath Yatra 2026: Registration opens April 15; online link, bank branches, CHC rules here

Registration for the Amarnath Yatra 2026 will begin on April 15, with pilgrims able to apply through online and offline channels. One of India's most significant annual pilgrimages, the yatra to the Amarnath Cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28, 2026.

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This year's pilgrimage will run for 57 days, longer than several recent editions, allowing authorities to better manage pilgrim flow and safety arrangements.

When will Amarnath Yatra 2026 begin?

According to the announced schedule, the yatra will start on July 3, 2026, and continue till August 28, 2026. The Pratham Puja, which marks the ceremonial beginning of preparations, is scheduled for June 29 on the occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima.

The pilgrimage draws lakhs of devotees each year who travel to the Himalayan cave shrine, where the naturally formed ice Shivling is worshipped as a manifestation of Lord Shiva.

How to apply for Amarnath Yatra 2026

Pilgrims can register through the Official Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) website, Shri Amarnathji Yatra mobile application, and designated bank branches across India.

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Offline registration will be available through more than 550 authorised branches of State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and Axis Bank.

Registrations will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to daily quotas for each route. Slots for a specific date are expected to close seven days in advance.

Who is eligible?

Authorities have prescribed age and health criteria for pilgrims:

Only individuals aged between 13 and 70 years are eligible to register.

Women with pregnancy beyond six weeks are not eligible.

Given the high-altitude terrain and physically demanding trek, medical screening is mandatory.

Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) rules

All applicants must submit a Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) issued on or after April 8, 2026, by authorised doctors or approved medical institutions.

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Online applicants must upload:

Scanned copy of CHC

Passport-size photograph

The certificate will be verified before the final Yatra Permit is issued.

Yatra permit and RFID card

After successful registration, pilgrims will receive a system-generated Yatra Permit mentioning:

Date of travel

Selected route

Entry gate timing

In a new safety measure, each registered pilgrim will also be issued an RFID card for real-time movement tracking during the yatra.

Routes to Amarnath Cave

Pilgrims can choose between two routes:

Pahalgam Route (48 km)

The traditional and longer route through Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag district. It is considered more gradual and suitable for first-time pilgrims.

Baltal Route (14 km)

A shorter but steeper route in Ganderbal district, generally preferred by experienced trekkers.

The Shrine Board has announced several upgrades for this year's yatra, including:

Improved electricity and lighting on Baltal route

Better trekking tracks

Pre-paid booking system for ponies, palkis and porters

Expanded accommodation at Baltal, Nunwan, Srinagar and Chanderkote

All registered pilgrims will also receive accident insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh.