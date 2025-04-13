Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: What’s open and closed on April 14? Find out here

Ambedkar Jayanti, observed annually on April 14, marks the birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, widely regarded as the architect of the Indian Constitution. The day is commemorated across the country, particularly in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

The central government has officially declared April 14 a national holiday in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti. The Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar also lists the day as a bank holiday in most states.

Banks will remain closed in Tripura, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Assam. While physical branches will be shut, digital services such as internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking will remain accessible.

However, banking operations will continue in a few regions including Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.

Indian stock markets — NSE and BSE — will remain closed on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti, trimming the trading week down to just three sessions. After recent market swings, investors can expect a brief pause in activity.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also stay shut during the morning session on April 14. However, trading will resume as usual from 5 pm to 11:30 pm in the evening session.

All educational institutions — both government and private — will also remain closed on April 14. Essential services like hospitals, ration shops, and general stores will operate as usual, though Outpatient Departments (OPDs) in some hospitals may be shut. Citizens are encouraged to confirm availability with local facilities.

Known as Equality Day, Ambedkar Jayanti honors Dr Ambedkar’s enduring fight for social justice and equality. A staunch advocate for the rights of women, workers, and marginalized communities, his legacy continues to shape India’s constitutional and social fabric. This year marks his 135th birth anniversary.