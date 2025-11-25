'American foreign policy is a big puzzle': Ex-CIA official backs stronger US–India ties

A former CIA counter-proliferation chief has said the United States needs a "much stronger relationship" with India, calling past standoffish ties a long-standing puzzle in Washington despite shared democratic values and converging interests.

James Lawler, who served in the CIA between 1980 and 2005 and headed the agency's Counter-Proliferation Division's Special Activities Unit, told ANI that India and the US should work far more closely, particularly as both face China as a strategic challenge.

Speaking about the trajectory of US–India ties, Lawler said: "Sometimes, American foreign policy is a big puzzle. What I am hopeful for and I hope that the United States needs a much stronger relationship with India. Most of our interests are convergent, are compatible. We have vibrant economies. A lot of ethnic Indians are among our brightest people here in America."

He added that the two countries had spent decades not fully realising their strategic overlap. "It's sad that for so long, we weren't adversaries, but we weren't really friends. I would love to see a much stronger relationship between the United States and India in a number of areas," he said.

'We both face China. Cold War is over'

Lawler said the geopolitical landscape made deeper cooperation a necessity: "We both face China. That's a big challenge. And so the Cold War is over. Let's try and find more mutual interests."

While noting that he had never visited India, he described the countries' political and economic systems as naturally aligned: "You're a democracy. We're a democracy. You've got a lot of bright people, and we appreciate that. You've gotten away from the more socialistic policies and into more capitalism. I don't know...why can't we be even stronger neighbors and friends?"

On India's past ties with Russia

Asked about frustration in India over moments of US engagement with Pakistan, including during President Donald Trump's tenure, Lawler said the CIA historically viewed India as neither an adversary nor an ally. "I think it was in between. India has always been a neutral and much friendlier to the Soviet Union than we were," he said, adding that India's military dependence on Soviet equipment shaped the earlier dynamics. He argued that Washington should continue expanding defence cooperation.

Lawler also commented on recent developments following US sanctions on major Russian oil companies, saying: "I just read today in the newspaper that some major Indian company had stopped buying oil from Russia. That's great."

