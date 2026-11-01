American woman gets eye surgery in Bengaluru without insurance, says ‘healthcare in India is far better’

The woman said she initially believed Indian doctors would not be able to operate on her because her eyesight was close to what she described as the “legally blind” limit. Her vision was minus 6.75 and minus 6.5.

“Let me tell you, healthcare in India is far better than healthcare in America. I had no intention of getting my eye surgery done. I actually thought it was impossible. My vision was minus 6.75, minus 6.5. So nearly minus 7, which I think is like the legal limit for legally blind,” the woman said.

“I actually thought it was impossible to get surgery because my eyes were so bad. I was sleeping in contacts all the time because I was just so blind,” she said.

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However, after accompanying her friend to a hospital, she decided to get her eyes checked. She said the tests were done for free, which surprised her as she did not have insurance at the time.

Surgery and follow-ups

The woman said the tests showed that she could undergo the procedure. One week later, she had the surgery booked.

“And then one of my friends got eye surgery done here in Bangalore. And I, just out of curiosity, went with them to the hospital. And I got my eyes scanned for free, which never happens in America. I also have no insurance right now, so it was just completely for free,” she said.

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“One week later, I had the surgery booked. And it has been the smoothest recovery. The doctors have been the best. Every single checkup in the past month has been complimentary as part of what I paid for the original surgery price, and I can see near 20/20 in both eyes now,” she said.

The woman said she was recovering well and described the doctors as the “best”. She also highlighted that her follow-up checkups were complimentary as part of the original surgery cost.

The video also drew responses from people who shared their own experiences with healthcare in India.

One user, who said he was European-born and lives in North America, said he has insurance but his Indian wife does not. “All I will say is we do get more of our health related requirements taken care of in India than in the US. We bounce between Bengaluru and Kerala for different types of doctors. I am also considering cataract surgery in India even though I have good insurance as the total cost is less than my out of pocket in the US,” one user said.

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Another user agreed but pointed to the cost difference between private and public healthcare. “Yes, you are correct, but except few big govt hospitals, specially AIIMS & Other Charitable hospitals it is best or good if you can pay & in private Hospitals or Nursing Homes which not all can afford if they are not quite rich or does not have insurance..!! But yes, still its very cost effective than any european countries,” second user noted.

An eye doctor also shared their view on the discussion. “Very nice to see your experience with health care in india....being a eye doctor my self I can asure you that today's ophthalmology or eye care in india is not only par but much more better than any where in world...in terms of ease os access to affordability and surgical infrastructure available to all be it from the lowest of strata of society in form of free camp surgeries to top notch premium refractive or cataract operations...retinal procedures and many other eye related surgery,” third user wrote..