Amid escalating tensions with India post Pahalgam, Pakistan appoints ISI chief Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik as NSA

In a significant development amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik has been appointed as Pakistan's National Security Adviser while retaining his role as Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). This appointment comes in the wake of the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, heightening fears of potential military action by India.

In response, Pakistan has taken a series of measures including suspending visas for Indians, reducing staff at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, and closing its airspace to Indian aircraft.

Lt Gen Asim Malik, who assumed the role of ISI chief in September 2024, is a seasoned military leader with extensive experience, including serving in Balochistan and Waziristan. His military career is marked by his connections with the US-UK military establishment and his administrative capabilities in addressing security threats, particularly in regions bordering Afghanistan.

His academic credentials include a doctorate in US-Pakistan relations from the National Defence University in Islamabad.

The appointment of Lt Gen Malik coincides with strained diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan, as Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif labelled India's response to the Pahalgam incident as "empty rhetoric," calling for a "neutral" investigation.

In a reciprocal move, India has blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube news channels and downgraded its diplomatic relations with Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and closing the Attari land-transit post.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has highlighted the heightened alert status of the nation's military, stating that while "there is a direct threat to our existence," nuclear weapons would only be considered in such a scenario.

He acknowledged reinforcing forces due to the perceived imminence of a military encounter, necessitating strategic decisions from the government. The aftermath of the Pahalgam attack continues to influence bilateral relations, with both countries adopting stringent measures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured justice for the victims, stating, "I assure the bereaved families that they will get justice. Those behind this attack will get the harshest punishment. Terrorists and their masters plotted this conspiracy because they want to destroy Kashmir."