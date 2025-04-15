Amid ongoing DMK-BJP tussle, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin forms high-level committee to safeguard state autonomy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced the formation of a high-level committee aimed at safeguarding state autonomy. The committee, led by retired Supreme Court Chief Justice Kurien Joseph, is tasked with recommending measures to enhance state rights and relations with the central government. An interim report is expected by January 2026, with a final submission by 2028. "The aim," Stalin told the Assembly, "is to protect the rights of all states, including Tamil Nadu."

The committee's formation is crucial as Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) faces ongoing conflicts with the BJP-led central government over education policies, such as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Stalin's government seeks exemption from NEET and opposes the three-language policy in the National Education Policy, arguing against 'Hindi imposition.'

The Supreme Court recently criticised Tamil Nadu's Governor RN Ravi for overstepping his authority by delaying state bills, with the court labelling his actions "arbitrary" and "illegal."

In parallel, the DMK accuses the centre of withholding education funds to pressurise compliance with the new education policy, a claim refuted by the BJP. Mr Stalin has demanded education be moved from the concurrent list to a state subject, challenging the constitutional amendment that shifted it.

"The union government may have rejected Tamil Nadu's request... but our fight is far from over. We will consult legal experts on how to challenge this decision," he had said. This conflict looms large as the state prepares for upcoming elections.

Further complicating matters is the scheduled delimitation exercise next year, which the DMK fears could reduce Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation in favour of Hindi-speaking northern states. These tensions underscore the political landscape as Tamil Nadu navigates its electoral future.

Meanwhile, Stalin welcomed the "historic" Supreme Court verdict, which asserted the state's legislative authority against the Governor's interventions, a move seen by the DMK as an attempt to undermine development projects.

As the BJP and AIADMK reforge their alliance, Tamil Nadu stands at a crossroads, balancing its quest for greater autonomy and educational independence with the practicalities of national politics. The resolution of these disputes and their impact on the electoral outcome will be closely watched in the coming months.