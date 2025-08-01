Amid Trump’s tariff shock, India informs US it won’t purchase F-35 fighter jets

India has reportedly rejected the U.S. offer to buy F-35 stealth fighter jets, signaling a clear shift in its defense strategy even as it weighs options to ease tensions sparked by President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff threat.

According to a Bloomberg report, New Delhi conveyed its disinterest in the high-end warplanes during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s February visit to the White House. Trump had pitched the F-35 sale as a key plank in deepening bilateral ties, but India prefers a model focused on joint design and domestic manufacturing over expensive off-the-shelf acquisitions.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The decision comes amid growing uncertainty in U.S.-India trade ties. Trump’s abrupt announcement of a 25% tariff on Indian goods—set to take effect August 7—has caught Indian officials off guard.

While the Modi government has ruled out immediate retaliation, it is actively evaluating ways to narrow its trade surplus with Washington, including ramping up imports of U.S. natural gas, gold, and communication equipment.

But no defense purchases are on the table, officials quoted in the report said, rejecting a key American ask. The F-35, one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world, has been a longstanding offer by the U.S. to India, seen as part of a broader push to counter China’s growing military presence in Asia. BT could not independently verify the claims made in the Bloomberg report.

Advertisement

India’s rejection marks a strategic pause on deep defense alignment. Instead, the focus is shifting toward self-reliance and indigenization under the government’s “Make in India” initiative. Officials say that any future military collaboration must include technology sharing and production within India.

Beyond defense, the broader relationship is under pressure. Trump’s claim that his diplomacy helped end the May ceasefire between India and Pakistan has been flatly denied by New Delhi. However, diplomatic channels remain open, with India still preparing to host the upcoming Quad leaders’ summit alongside the U.S., Japan, and Australia.

Former commerce secretary Ajay Dua told Bloomberg TV that India is in no position to promise major energy imports or outbound investment to the U.S., but added, “We need to be a little more accommodating in the ongoing negotiations.”