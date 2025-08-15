Amid US tariff heat, PM Modi stands firm: 'No compromise on farmers, self-reliance is our shield'

Amid rising trade tensions with the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his Independence Day speech to deliver a firm message: India will not compromise its sovereignty, its farmers, or its self-reliance. The PM pitched Aatmanirbhar Bharat as the backbone of resistance — and reform.

Standing atop the Red Fort on India’s 79th Independence Day, PM Modi made it clear that New Delhi is not backing down in the face of escalating tariff threats from Washington. “Modi is standing as a wall against anyone who wants to compromise upon the interests of our farmers and fishermen,” he said, reiterating that the government will not sacrifice domestic priorities for external pressure.

His comments come hours after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that secondary tariffs on Indian imports could rise, depending on the outcome of President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

The U.S. has already imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods, citing India’s oil and weapons trade with Moscow. India, for its part, has rejected the tariffs as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”

Against this backdrop, Modi’s speech took on a sharper economic edge. He praised the country’s progress in semiconductors, energy, and indigenous innovation. “Our products may be priced low, but they should have high value,” he said, coining the phrase “Daam kam, par dum zyada” — a direct pitch for Indian-made goods to be globally competitive in quality.

The Prime Minister also called for India's own social media platforms and jet engine manufacturing, adding, “We must be self-reliant in every sector — from solar panels to raw materials for electric vehicles.”

In a clear swipe at decades of import dependency, he said: “If someone becomes too dependent on others, the very question of freedom starts to fade.”

Reinforcing Swadeshi as an economic and cultural principle, Modi urged traders to promote local products and citizens to take pride in what India builds. “We will use it not out of compulsion, but as a source of strength,” he said.