Amrit Bharat train for Gaya, Metro line for Kolkata: PM Modi’s ₹18,000 Cr gift to Bihar, West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar and West Bengal on Friday. PM Modi's visit to Bihar comes ahead of the assembly polls scheduled to take place in the state later this year.

During his visit to Bihar's Gaya, he will launch development projects worth about ₹13,000 crore at around 11 AM, which will include laying foundation stones and inaugurations. He will also flag off two trains and address the public. Later in the day, he will inaugurate the 8.15 km-long Aunta–Simaria bridge on the River Ganga.

The Aunta-Simaria bridge is a 1.86 km six-lane bridge over the Ganga built at a cost of more than ₹1,870 crore. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the four-lane Bakhtiyarpur–Mokama section of NH-31, the Buxar Thermal Power Plant of 660x1 MW worth about ₹6,880 crore, and the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Muzaffarpur.

Along with this, he will inaugurate the Sewerage Treatment Plant and network at Munger under the Namami Gange programme and lay the foundation stone for sewerage and water supply projects in Daudnagar, Jehanabad, Barahiya, Jamui, Aurangabad and Bodhgaya under AMRUT 2.0.

He will also launch the Amrit Bharat Express from Gaya to Delhi and the Buddhist Circuit Train from Vaishali to Koderma. During the programme, a Grih Pravesh ceremony will be held for 12,000 rural beneficiaries under PMAY-Gramin and 4,260 beneficiaries under PMAY-Urban.

Modi will travel to West Bengal on Friday afternoon, where he will flag off metro train services on newly constructed sections in Kolkata and take a metro ride from Jessore Road Metro Station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar and back.

He will inaugurate a 13.61 km long metro network that includes the Noapara–Jai Hind Bimanbandar metro service, the Sealdah–Esplanade metro service and the Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro service, along with a newly constructed subway at Howrah Metro Station.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the six-lane elevated Kona Expressway project, which is 7.2 km long and worth over ₹1,200 crore. He will also address a public gathering in Kolkata on the occasion.