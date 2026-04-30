'Andhera chhatega, kamal khilega': Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 1980 speech goes viral as exit polls favour BJP in Bengal

What does a speech from more than 40 years ago have to do with today's Bengal exit polls? As pollsters predicted a BJP wave in West Bengal, the answer can be found in the speech of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

During a speech in 1980, Vajpayee said, "Andhera chhatega, kamal khilega" (the darkness will lift, the lotus will bloom), resonating with millions watching the political drama unfold.

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But why does a speech from the past feel so relevant today? What was Vajpayee actually saying — and why does it resonate so powerfully in Bengal's politically turbulent soil? Here's everything you need to know about the speech that's taking over timelines.

Towards the end of his speech, the former Prime Minister said, "Bharat ke pashchimi ghaat ko mandit karne waale mahasagar ke kinaare khade hokar main yeh bhavishyawani karne ka saahas karta hoon 'Andhera chhatega, sooraj niklega, kamal khilega' (Standing on the shores of the ocean that adorns India’s Western Ghats, I dare to prophesy that the darkness will fade, the sun will rise, and the lotus will bloom.)"

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Commenting on the responsibilities of the BJP president, Vajpayee said, "BJP ka adhyaksh pad ye alankar ki vastu nahi hai. Ye pad nahi ye daayitva hai, pratishtha nahi pariksha hai, ye sammaan nahi hai chunauti hai. Mujhe bharosa hai ki aapkme sahyog se desh ki janta ke samarthan se main zimmedari ko theek tarah se nibha sakunga (The position of BJP president is not an ornament. It's not a position, it's a responsibility. It's not a prestige, it's a test. It's not an honour, it's a challenge. I'm confident that with your cooperation and the support of the people of the country, I will be able to fulfil this responsibility well)."

Why is Vajpayee's speech relevant?

The answer lies in the stellar voter turnout logged in the recently conducted West Bengal assembly elections.

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The first phase of the polls saw record voter turnout at 93.19 per cent, the highest since the first election took place in the state after Independence. Voter turnout in the second phase stands at 92.67 per cent, according to the Election Commission.

The record voter turnout does not signify a clear-cut win for Mamata, unlike the Lok Sabha elections of 2019 and the 2021 assembly elections. According to the BJP and sections of the opposition, strong voter turnout is indicative of dissatisfaction and anti-incumbency, especially around issues related to law and order and governance.

The TMC, on the other hand, has claimed that the turnout reflects continued trust in Mamata's welfarism and rural support base, especially women and poor voters.

What are exit polls saying about West Bengal?

In a massive setback to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), pollsters have predicted a clear majority for the BJP in Bengal. People's Pulse and Janmat Polls, however, are the only exceptions as they have projected another term for Chief Minister Mamata.