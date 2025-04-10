Andhra Pradesh on heat alert as temperatures cross 40°C in 25 locations 

As much of India reels under early and extreme heat, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Wednesday forecast heatwave conditions across 17 mandals in the state for Thursday. "Out of the 17 mandals, six in Krishna district, four in NTR, two each in Parvathipuram Manyam, Guntur, and Palnadu, and one in Eluru are expected to suffer heat waves," said APSDMA Managing Director Kurmanadh.

The warning comes as high temperatures continued to grip large parts of the state. Ulindakonda in Kurnool district recorded the highest at 40.8 degrees Celsius, followed by 40.3°C in Darimaduga (Prakasam) and 40.1°C in Thavanampalle (Chittoor). Overall, 25 locations across Andhra Pradesh crossed the 40°C mark on Wednesday, including Errampet in Alluri Sitaramaraju district.

Despite the heat, some parts of the state may see brief relief. The APSDMA also forecast scattered rains with thundershowers in 13 districts on Thursday. These include Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Anakapalle, and East Godavari. Other districts likely to receive thundershowers due to a surface circulation over central India include Konaseema, Kakinada, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Prakasam, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai.

On Wednesday, at least 26 weather stations across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh recorded maximum temperatures at or above 43°C. Gujarat’s Kandla registered the day’s highest at a scorching 45.6°C. Rajasthan’s Pilani touched 44.9°C, while parts of Delhi also reported heatwave conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that although heatwave conditions may ease in northwest India from April 10 due to a western disturbance, central and western regions will continue to sizzle. A fresh heatwave spell is expected to hit Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan around April 14–15.

India experienced its first official heatwave of the year on April 5, with temperatures reaching dangerous levels far earlier than usual. Last year, the country logged nearly 42,000 suspected heatstroke cases and 143 recorded heat-related deaths. Andhra Pradesh alone accounted for 2,419 heatwave fatalities between 2015 and 2022, according to official data.

Experts say climate change is making heatwaves more frequent and intense, disproportionately affecting low-income households and outdoor workers. According to the World Health Organization, more than 1.66 lakh people globally died due to heatwaves between 1998 and 2017.

A 2022 study warned that more than 70 per cent of India’s landmass could be exposed to extreme heat in the coming decades, with the risk of heatwaves rising tenfold this century.

