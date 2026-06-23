Anna Hazare back in action, warns of hunger strike against Fadnavis govt from July 5

In a warning that signals another direct confrontation over transparency, activist Anna Hazare has threatened to launch an indefinite hunger strike from July 5 if the Maharashtra government does not immediately withdraw what he called the "illegal" amendments to the Right to Information Rules, PTI reported.

In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, Hazare said the Maharashtra Right to Information Rules, 2026, would "blunt the edge" of the RTI Act and keep people away from information. He said the amendments made on June 12 violate the spirit of the RTI Act, 2005, and undermine transparency.

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Hazare objected to the hike in fees, saying no rational explanation or financial analysis had been provided. "RTI is not a revenue-generating law. If fees are raised after 20 years, penalties on officers who deny information should also be increased," he wrote.

He also opposed making ID proof mandatory, arguing that Section 6(2) of the RTI Act does not require applicants to disclose personal details or reasons for seeking information. Such a condition endangers whistleblowers and activists, he added. Hazare also criticised the "one subject, one application" rule, calling it unnecessary and burdensome, and said the provision to summarily close repeat applications would block access to complete or updated information.

Among his other objections were asking applicants for the purpose of seeking information, dismissal of appeals if the applicant remains absent, automatic closure of cases on an applicant's death, and barring legal assistance during hearings before the Information Commission. Hazare said the rules shift the burden onto citizens instead of fixing systemic failures. He said Section 4 of the RTI Act, which mandates proactive disclosure by public authorities, remains poorly implemented, forcing people to file applications.

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"Making the process more technical, costly and administration-centric will reduce transparency," he said, adding that the amendments were brought without public consultation. Hazare, who has led several agitations for RTI in Maharashtra since 1998 and undertaken fasts in Mumbai, Ralegan Siddhi in Ahilyanagar district and Alandi in Pune, said he would not back down.

"If the June 12 amendments are not revoked immediately, I will begin my fast on July 5 at Yadav Baba Temple, Ralegan Siddhi, even if it costs my life," the letter stated. Hazare urged the state to withdraw the rules and strengthen proactive disclosure instead of imposing new restrictions on applicants.

Hazare's letter set out his objections to the June 12 amendments, from higher fees and mandatory ID proof to restrictions on applications and appeals, while urging the Maharashtra government to revoke the changes and reinforce the RTI framework.