The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday dismissed Pakistan’s remarks on overflight clearance as “ridiculous” and accused Islamabad of attempting to spread anti-India misinformation.

Pakistan said that its relief operations for cyclone-hit Sri Lanka were being "hampered by a lack of cooperation" from India, claiming New Delhi delayed permission for using the Indian airspace.

Sri Lanka continues to be ravaged by landslides and flooding caused by Cyclone Ditwah, which has claimed over 200 lives in the island nation so far and left many displaced. The country has announced a national emergency.

Responding to media queries on statements issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that India had processed the request for overflight permission for a Pakistani aircraft carrying humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka “expeditiously”.

According to the MEA, the request was received by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at around 1 pm (1300 hrs) on December 1. Given the urgency of the humanitarian mission, the Government of India cleared the overflight on the same day, approving the itinerary proposed for 5:30 pm (1730 hrs) on December 1.

“India remains committed to assisting the people of Sri Lanka in these challenging times through all available means,” the MEA statement added.

What exactly did Pakistan say?

As per the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, "India continues to block humanitarian assistance from Pakistan to Sri Lanka. The special aircraft carrying Pakistan’s humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka continues to face a delay for over 60 hours now awaiting flight clearance from India."

It further claimed that the partial clearance issued by India after 48 hours was "operationally impractical: time-bound for just a few hours and without validity for the return flight, severely hindering this urgent relief Mission for the brotherly people of Sri Lanka."

India's Op Sagar Bandhu

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to offer condolences for the “loss of lives and widespread devastation” caused by the cyclone, and assured additional support under Operation Sagar Bandhu, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Modi affirmed that India “stands in firm solidarity and support with the people of Sri Lanka in this hour of need.” President Dissanayake expressed “deep gratitude” for India’s deployment of rescue teams, naval aid and emergency supplies, adding that the assistance had been widely appreciated across the country.

Reiterating its Vision Mahasagar, India said it would continue to be “the First Responder” in the region and will extend all necessary help in the coming days.