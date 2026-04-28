Another blow for Kejriwal: AAP sinks in Surat, BJP wins big in Gujarat civic polls

Gujarat Civic Polls Result: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered another political setback in Gujarat as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Surat Municipal Corporation election, winning 115 of 127 seats and further tightening its long-standing hold over the civic body.

AAP managed to win just four seats, a sharp fall from the 27 it had secured in the previous election. Congress opened its account after five years with one seat.

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The result marks fresh trouble for AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, coming just a week after seven of the party’s Rajya Sabha MPs defected to the BJP.

AAP also suffered key defeats in Surat. Its state general secretary lost, while Leader of Opposition Payal Sakariya was defeated in her ward contest.

The BJP also delivered a commanding performance in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, winning 158 of 192 seats and reinforcing its dominance in Gujarat's largest city.

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With the latest results, the BJP has now completed a clean sweep across all 15 municipal corporations in Gujarat, underlining the party’s continued strength in urban local bodies across the state.

In Rajkot, the BJP won 65 of 72 seats, while in Vadodara it secured 69 of 76 seats.

Across Gujarat’s 15 municipal corporations, the BJP won 856 of 1,044 seats. Congress secured 77 seats, while others won 12.

The BJP also dominated municipalities across the state. In 84 municipalities covering 2,030 seats, the party won 1,791 seats. Congress secured 414 seats, while others won 144.

The saffron party also continued its surge in smaller municipal corporations, bagging all 52 seats in Porbandar and Morbi, and 51 of 52 seats each in Nadiad and Surendranagar. In Navsari, it secured 50 seats, while in Mehsana it won 47. In Vapi, the BJP won 37 seats, with Congress securing 11 and independents 4.