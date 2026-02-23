Another Tejas jet crashes during routine training, pilot ejected safely; IAF grounds entire fleet

Another setback has hit India’s indigenous fighter programme. The Indian Air Force has lost a Tejas Light Combat Aircraft in an accident during a routine training mission, prompting a fleet-wide technical review.

The incident occurred earlier this month at a key operational air base when the aircraft was on final approach after completing a training sortie. Initial assessments suggest a possible technical malfunction, with indications pointing to a suspected failure in onboard systems during landing.

In the immediate aftermath, the IAF grounded its entire fleet of approximately 30 single-seat Tejas jets to conduct comprehensive safety and technical inspections, according to PTI.

The aircraft sustained extensive structural damage and is likely to be declared a write-off. The pilot ejected safely and did not suffer serious injuries.

Third loss since induction

This marks the third Tejas crash since the aircraft entered service with the IAF.

The first occurred near Jaisalmer in March 2024 during a return flight from a firepower demonstration; the pilot ejected safely. The second crash took place during an aerobatic display at the Dubai Airshow in November 2025. In that incident, Wing Commander Namansh Syal was killed after he was unable to eject safely. The investigation into the Dubai crash remains ongoing.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan had then said he "deeply regrets" the Tejas crash.

Programme under pressure

The latest incident comes at a time when the Tejas Mk1A programme is already facing delays. Deliveries are reportedly running nearly two years behind schedule, despite the IAF placing orders for 180 Mk1A fighters as part of its modernisation drive.

The Air Force has not yet issued an official statement on the most recent crash. Investigations are expected to focus on whether the suspected technical fault is isolated or indicative of a broader systems issue within the fleet.

For now, operational readiness of the Tejas squadron remains under review as engineers and investigators work to determine the precise cause of the accident.