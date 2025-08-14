'Anti-India rhetoric to hide its own failures': India slams Pakistan on Asim Munir's remarks in US

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday condemned Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's recent threats. MEA accused Pakistan of using anti-India rhetoric as a shield to hide its own failures.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "We have seen reports regarding a continuing pattern of reckless, war-mongering and hateful comments from Pakistani leadership against India. It is a well-known modus operandi to whip up anti-India rhetoric time and again to hide their own failures."

Referring to the military standoff between India and Pakistan after Delhi targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in May this year, Jaiswal further warned Islamabad that “any misadventure will have painful consequences, as was demonstrated recently.”

The MEA's remarks came days after the Pakistani foreign ministry defended Munir's statement during his US visit. In his statement, Munir threatened that Islamabad would "take half the world down" if it faced an existential threat from India.

He also reportedly threatened to target industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Jamnagar refinery. In a metaphorical comparison, Munir described India as a "shining Mercedes" and Pakistan as a "dump truck full of gravel," stating, "If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?"

Amid these declarations, Munir said: "Kisi ki maa kaali ho sakti hai, aur kisi ki dharti-maa kaali ho sakti hai, par maa maa hoti hai."

India condemned these remarks as "nuclear sabre-rattling" and "highly irresponsible". New Delhi further raised concerns about the Pakistan Army being "hand-in-glove with terrorist groups", while criticising Munir for making such remarks on the soil of a friendly third country.

Rejecting India's allegations, Pakistan claimed its nuclear policy was under full civilian control, while adding it "always exercised disciple and restraint" in strategic matters. It warned any Indian "aggression" would be met with immediate and matching response.