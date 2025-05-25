'Anytime they can be sliced': Retired colonel warns Bangladesh over its two Chicken Necks

A retired Indian Army Colonel has issued a sharp warning to Bangladesh amid growing strategic tensions, pointing to the vulnerability of Dhaka's own narrow corridors — often referred to as "Chicken Necks". In a social media post on Sunday, the former officer, Mayank Chaubey, wrote: "Bangladesh has 2 chicken necks. One is 90 km wide and the other just 20 km wide. Don't understand why they forget that anytime they can be sliced?"

His comments come days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued a similar caution, reacting to perceived threats to India's Siliguri Corridor — the 22-km wide lifeline that connects mainland India to its northeastern states. Sarma said, "If Bangladesh attacks our Chicken's Neck, we will attack both the Chicken Necks of Bangladesh."

The strategic warning was echoed by defence analyst Virender Thapar, father of Kargil hero Capt Vijayant Thapar, who said, "Actually Bangladesh is a full chicken neck & wings in the huge Indian cooking pot. So far we have considered it as a friend. But as attitudes get hardened, it's time they realized that they are surrounded by India on all sides & the sea as well. Threats of a chicken's neck won't work."

These statements come amid heightened concern in Indian strategic circles over Bangladesh's reported plans to revive the World War II–era Lalmonirhat airbase — just 100 km from the Siliguri Corridor — allegedly with Chinese assistance. Geostrategist Brahma Chellaney said the move could allow China greater surveillance over India's military and critical infrastructure in the northeast.

Tensions also flared after Bangladesh's interim chief Muhammad Yunus referred to India's northeast as “landlocked” during a Beijing visit and described Bangladesh as the region’s “only guardian of the ocean”. The statement was viewed in New Delhi as provocative.

While Himanta did not elaborate two Chicken Necks, he was apparently referring to the Chittagong Corridor, and the Rangpur Corridor.

1. The Chittagong Corridor: A narrow strip connecting Bangladesh's heartland to its most vital port city. Spanning roughly 30 km from Sabroom in Tripura to Mirsharai in Bangladesh, this corridor is crucial for Dhaka’s trade, as Chittagong handles over 90% of Bangladesh’s external commerce. A blockade here would severely impair the country's maritime access.

2. The Rangpur Corridor: Stretching across approximately 90 km, this land bridge lies between India’s South West Garo Hills (Meghalaya) and South Dinajpur (West Bengal), with Bangladesh’s Rangpur division sandwiched in between. Sarma had remarked, "Their Chicken’s Neck near Meghalaya to Chittagong Port is much smaller than ours and can be choked by throwing even a ring."