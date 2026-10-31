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AP Singh retires after 42 years of service; Ashutosh Dixit takes command of IAF

AP Singh retires after 42 years of service; Ashutosh Dixit takes command of IAF

Born on December 9, 1966, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986

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  • Updated Oct 31, 2026 3:24 PM IST
AP Singh retires after 42 years of service; Ashutosh Dixit takes command of IAFAir Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit took over as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit took over as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 31, succeeding Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, who retired after 42 years of distinguished service.

The leadership transition marks a significant moment for the Indian Air Force as it looks to strengthen its combat capabilities, accelerate modernisation and advance the country's indigenous defence manufacturing ambitions.

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The Indian Air Force announced AP Singh’s departure in a post on social media, stating that he had handed over command after more than four decades of service. Before leaving office, Singh paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. The ceremony was followed by a Guard of Honour presented by Air Warriors as a formal farewell to the outgoing chief.

READ THIS: One last flight before retirement: IAF chief A P Singh's emotional farewell aboard Tejas

Who is Ashutosh Dixit?

Born on December 9, 1966, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, he brings nearly four decades of military experience to the country's top air force position.

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Before his elevation, Dixit served as Vice Chief of the Air Staff. He previously held key positions, including Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Air Command and Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee.

Dixit is an experimental test pilot and a qualified flying instructor with more than 3,500 hours of flying experience. His experience spans several aircraft, including the Mirage-2000, MiG variants, Jaguar, Hawk and the indigenous Tejas fighter.

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His career has also included involvement in major operations and military exercises, including Operation Safed Sagar, Operation Rakshak and Operation Sindoor. He has received several distinguished service awards, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2026.

ALSO READ: No farewell golfing event for outgoing IAF chief? Air Force sports complex near PM's residence shut

Challenges ahead for the new Air Chief

Dixit assumes command at a crucial time for the IAF, which is working to strengthen its fighter fleet and address delays in the induction of new aircraft. Accelerating indigenous programmes, including the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-1A and the development of future combat aircraft, will remain important priorities.

The force is also adapting to rapidly evolving warfare technologies, including advanced surveillance, precision-strike capabilities and greater integration among India's three armed services.

With his operational experience and background in defence planning, Dixit will be expected to balance immediate operational requirements with long-term modernisation goals.

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Published on: Oct 31, 2026 3:24 PM IST
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