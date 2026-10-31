AP Singh retires after 42 years of service; Ashutosh Dixit takes command of IAF

The Indian Air Force announced AP Singh’s departure in a post on social media, stating that he had handed over command after more than four decades of service. Before leaving office, Singh paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. The ceremony was followed by a Guard of Honour presented by Air Warriors as a formal farewell to the outgoing chief.

READ THIS: One last flight before retirement: IAF chief A P Singh's emotional farewell aboard Tejas

Who is Ashutosh Dixit?

Born on December 9, 1966, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, he brings nearly four decades of military experience to the country's top air force position.

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Before his elevation, Dixit served as Vice Chief of the Air Staff. He previously held key positions, including Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Air Command and Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh handed over command of the #IndianAirForce today, after 42 years of distinguished service. On the occasion, he paid homage at the #NationalWarMemorial to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the Nation. This was followed by a ceremonial Guard of Honour, presented as a parting salute by the Air Warriors of the #IAF. #IndianAirForce @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @HQ_IDS_India @adgpi @indiannavy @CareerinIAF @air_veterans — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 31, 2026

Dixit is an experimental test pilot and a qualified flying instructor with more than 3,500 hours of flying experience. His experience spans several aircraft, including the Mirage-2000, MiG variants, Jaguar, Hawk and the indigenous Tejas fighter.

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His career has also included involvement in major operations and military exercises, including Operation Safed Sagar, Operation Rakshak and Operation Sindoor. He has received several distinguished service awards, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2026.

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Challenges ahead for the new Air Chief

Dixit assumes command at a crucial time for the IAF, which is working to strengthen its fighter fleet and address delays in the induction of new aircraft. Accelerating indigenous programmes, including the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-1A and the development of future combat aircraft, will remain important priorities.

The force is also adapting to rapidly evolving warfare technologies, including advanced surveillance, precision-strike capabilities and greater integration among India's three armed services.

With his operational experience and background in defence planning, Dixit will be expected to balance immediate operational requirements with long-term modernisation goals.