'Apologise to all women of India': PM Modi says 'dreams of 'nari shakti' crushed

Addressing women across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has come to speak directly to them, while acknowledging concerns around their progress and opportunities.

“Today I have come to talk to the women of India,” he said, adding that “All Indian citizens are seeing how Indian women's flight was curbed.”

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In a notable remark, he said, “I apologies to all the women of India,” while linking the situation to political priorities overtaking broader national goals.

“For us, our country is everything. But when, for some people, party politics becomes bigger than everything, the country and women's empowerment have to bear the cost. That is what happened this time,” he said.

“Despite our best efforts, we haven't succeeded. Amendments could not be made in the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam. And I apologise to all the mothers and sisters of the nation for this,” he said.

“The country’s ‘Nari Shakti’ had to bear the burden of the selfish politics of parties like Congress, DMK, TMC and Samajwadi Party,” the PM said while criticising the Opposition.

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Continuing his sharp attack, Narendra Modi said women across the country will not forget what he described as an “insult” by the opposition.

“A woman forgets everything, but not her insult; This insult by Congress and its allies will always remain in every woman's heart,” he said, directly targeting Indian National Congress and its partners.

He further accused the Congress of a legacy of resisting reforms while in power. “Congress has always spread falsehoods about necessary reforms, delayed every reform, while it ruled,” he said.

Escalating his criticism, Modi alleged that the party has relied on divisive narratives. “Congress has always believed in politics of dividing people, so they spread falsehood about North-South divide,” he said.

On the issue of women’s reservation, the Prime Minister took aim at regional and family-led political outfits, suggesting their opposition is politically motivated. “Family-run parties do not want women to move forward as women could end their selfish politics,” he said.