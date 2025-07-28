Army kills 3 suspected Pahalgam attackers in Operation Mahadev near Srinagar: Sources

Three suspected Pakistani terrorists believed to be involved in the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people were shot dead by security forces during Operation Mahadev in the Lidwas area near Mount Mahadev, Srinagar, sources said on Monday.

The encounter came after a coordinated intelligence-driven mission led by the Indian Army in conjunction with the Jammu & Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force. Sources confirmed that the operation targeted three foreign militants identified through suspicious communications intercepted in the Dachigam forest area two days prior.

Acting on this intelligence, security personnel launched a search in the Lidwas region, leading to a gunfight after contact was established. The Army swiftly cordoned off the zone, engaging the terrorists in a brief but decisive firefight. All three were neutralised during the operation, sources said.

Operation Mahadev marks a critical development in the aftermath of the April Pahalgam terror attack, one of the deadliest in recent memory in Jammu and Kashmir. The 26 victims included civilians and off-duty personnel, sparking nationwide outrage.

Mount Mahadev and its surrounding terrain have historically posed logistical and surveillance challenges due to thick forests and difficult access routes. The jungle terrain of Dachigam, where communications were initially traced, lies in proximity to key infiltration corridors and has seen previous anti-terror operations.