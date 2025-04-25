'Arshad’s presence at NC Classic completely out of question': Neeraj Chopra says invite sent before Pahalgam attack

Neeraj Chopra has broken his silence amid mounting criticism over the invitation extended to Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for the upcoming NC Classic. The two-time Olympic medallist said the invite was sent before the Pahalgam terror attack and condemned the hate directed at him and his family in its aftermath.

Addressing the controversy, Chopra clarified that the invitation to Nadeem was purely sporting and had “nothing more, nothing less” attached to it. “It has been incredibly painful,” he wrote, reacting to the wave of online abuse and accusations of lacking patriotism. “They haven’t even spared my family.”

Chopra explained that invitations for the May 24 event were sent two days before the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. “After everything that has happened in the past 48 hours, Arshad’s presence at the NC Classic is completely out of the question.”

He added, “I am usually a man of few words, but that doesn't mean I will stay silent when I see something wrong, especially when my love for the country and the honour of my family are being questioned.”

The final list of participants, released Thursday night, confirmed that Arshad Nadeem would not be competing. Nadeem had earlier cited a scheduling conflict with his training for the Asian Athletics Championships.

Chopra also criticised the media for circulating “false narratives,” adding, “Just because I don’t respond, it doesn’t mean they’re true.”

Referring to his mother’s past praise for Nadeem, Chopra wrote, “When my mother—speaking with simplicity—made an innocent comment a year ago, she was widely praised. Today, the same people are attacking her for the very same statement.”

Despite the backlash, Chopra reaffirmed his commitment to showcasing India on the global sports map. “I will continue to work harder so that the world remembers India, and looks at us with respect and admiration for all the right reasons.”

The NC Classic, scheduled at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium, is India’s highest-rated athletics meet to date. Organised by Chopra in collaboration with JSW Sports, the Athletics Federation of India, and World Athletics, it has been awarded Gold Label status and will feature top international javelin throwers.