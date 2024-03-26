Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Delhi Court to hear Delhi CM’s petition challenging his arrest tomorrow

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: The Delhi High Court will hear a petition by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the excise policy case. The petition seeks his immediate release and also challenged the legality of the subsequent remand by the ED.

The case is listed before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma at 10.30 am.

Kejriwal had moved the high court last week, following his arrest on March 21, but an urgent hearing was turned down as the court was closed for Holi. The trial court had remanded Kejriwal in ED’s custody till March 28 for ED’s detailed interrogation.

The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested by the ED on March 21, shortly after the high court denied him protection against coercive action from the federal anti-money laundering agency. Prior to this, he had petitioned the court to quash and set aside all proceedings, including summonses, issued against him. He was subsequently remanded till March 28.

Kejriwal, in his petition, stated that he is a ‘vocal critic’ of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and is an opposition leader and partner in the INDIA bloc. He said in his petition that the central agency has been weaponised.

The agency, calling Kejriwal the main mastermind and the kingpin of the entire excise policy, alleged that the accused were in touch with the AP leader for formulating the policy that resulted in undue benefits to them. They, in return, paid kickbacks to the AAP, said the agency.

The CM’s name cropped up multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the same case.