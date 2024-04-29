Arvind Kejriwal meets wife Sunita Kejriwal, AAP minister Atishi in Tihar jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was allowed to meet his wife Sunita Kejriwal and cabinet minister Atishi in Tihar jail on Monday. According to the Aam Aadmi Party, Sunita Kejriwal, who was earlier denied permission to meet the chief minister, was granted permission on Monday.

Atishi told reporters that Kejriwal asked if schoolchildren were getting books and whether mohalla clinics were getting medicine supplies, when he was asked about his well-being.

Related Articles

On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Kejriwal.

Tihar jail officials had said that Atishi was granted permission while Sunita Kejriwal was denied the permission.

"Sunita has been meeting Kejriwal and there is no question of denying permission to her. We have to follow protocols and preparations have already been made for Atishi's meeting," a Tihar jail source had told news agency PTI.

AAP had denied the claim and said both the names were sent on April 27 for a meeting on April 29 but they had allowed one and denied permission to the other. The party alleged that the jail authorities were working at the behest of the BJP government and that they had crossed all limits of inhumanity.

SUNITA KEJRIWAL TAKES THE LEAD

Sunita Kejriwal, in the absence of her husband, appeared for the second roadshow in as many days on Sunday. She greeted people and sought support for AAP candidate Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi constituency.

"They have been keeping your chief minister and my husband Arvind Kejriwal in jail for the last one month. So far, no court has pronounced him guilty. They are saying the investigation is on. If the investigation continues for 10 years, will they keep him in jail for 10 years," she said during the roadshow.

Sunita Kejriwal called her husband the “true son of Mother India”. “Today, this daughter of Mother India is urging you to save this country, save Mother India. This country is going towards dictatorship, save it from dictatorship,” she said in an apparent jibe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

She said that Kejriwal, who has been diabetic for the last 22 years, has been taking insulin every day but it has been stopped in the jail.

The AAP also organised ‘Walk for Kejriwal’ walkathon, under the 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' campaign.