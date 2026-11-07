As GRAP III kicks in, Delhi-NCR schools directed to shift classes 1-5 to hybrid mode

Schools asked to inform parents

The directive applies to all government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education, as well as schools run by the New Delhi Municipal Council, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Cantonment Board.

The directorate asked school heads to immediately inform parents and guardians about the hybrid arrangement. Deputy Directors of Education across districts and zones were also directed to visit schools under their jurisdiction to ensure that the directions were implemented smoothly.

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Under the Stage III framework, state governments are required to conduct classes in hybrid mode for students up to Class 5 wherever online classes are feasible.

Delhi’s AQI remains ‘very poor’

Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index stood at 364 at 8 am on Saturday, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. The CAQM said the city’s AQI was 382, also in the ‘very poor’ category, at 4 pm on Friday.

Around 22 monitoring stations recorded AQI readings above 400 at 8 am on November 7, with IIT Delhi reporting the highest reading of 443. Another 29 stations recorded readings above 300, while eight stations logged AQI levels above 200.

Areas with ‘severe’ air quality included IIT Delhi at 443, Punjabi Bagh at 433, Vivek Vihar at 424, Jahangirpuri at 420, Rohini at 418, RK Puram at 413, Sirifort and Bawana at 410 each, Dwarka Sector 8 at 409, Delhi University’s North Campus at 407 and Alipur at 402.

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Mandir Marg recorded an AQI of 397, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University at 390, Aya Nagar at 382, Commonwealth Sports Complex at 373 and IGI Airport Terminal 3 at 339. These readings were in the ‘very poor’ category, according to data on the CPCB’s official website at 8 am on November 7.

Forecast warns of ‘severe’ air quality

In its daily bulletin, IITM-Pune said, “Air quality is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ category on November 6. The air quality is likely to be in the ‘severe’ category from November 7 to 9. The outlook for the subsequent 6 Days: The air quality is likely to be in the ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ category.”

GRAP is a set of emergency measures implemented to prevent further deterioration in air quality once pollution reaches specified thresholds. Measures under Stages I and II will remain in force alongside the Stage III restrictions.

Construction and vehicle restrictions under GRAP III

Under GRAP III, non-essential construction and demolition activities are prohibited across the National Capital Region. These include earthwork, piling, trenching and other dust-generating operations. Certain construction activities involving ready-mix concrete plants are also restricted.

BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers face restrictions in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar. Restrictions also apply to certain diesel goods vehicles, with exemptions for those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

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The Delhi government and other NCR state governments may decide whether government, municipal and private offices should operate with 50 per cent of their staff attending in person and the remaining employees working from home.

(With agency inputs)