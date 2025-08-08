As India faces tariff fire, US rolls out welcome mat for Pakistan’s army chief again

Pakistan’s top military leader, Field Marshal Asim Munir, is reportedly set to visit Washington this month for the CENTCOM change of command ceremony — marking his second trip to the U.S. in under two months and a fresh signal of warming ties between Islamabad and Washington.

Munir will reportedly attend the farewell event for outgoing U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) chief General Michael E. Kurilla, a figure widely viewed in Islamabad as a strong ally. Kurilla, who was recently conferred one of Pakistan’s highest civilian honors, has described Pakistan as a “phenomenal partner in the counterterrorism world.”

That partnership is unsettling for New Delhi. CENTCOM’s long-standing relationship with the Pakistan military — and its renewed visibility under Kurilla — has sparked concern in India, particularly after a series of recent terror incidents in Kashmir and Operation Sindoor.

Adding to the unease was Munir’s headline-making visit to the White House in June, where he had lunch with former U.S. President Donald Trump. The meeting, reportedly the first ever between a sitting Pakistani army chief and a former U.S. president in such a setting, came just weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack.

India raised formal concerns with Washington over the optics and timing of that meeting. Meanwhile, Pakistan doubled down, nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his supposed role in diffusing tensions with India — a claim dismissed in New Delhi as political theatre.

Kurilla’s departure signals a moment of transition, but Pakistan's footprint in U.S. decision-making circles appears resurgent. After years of being on the diplomatic sidelines, Islamabad is gaining traction again — bolstered by aggressive lobbying and Washington’s apparent interest in a broader regional realignment.

Critics argue that the revival of ties has not come without backchannel pressure. Allegations of crypto-linked benefits tied to Trump’s inner circle have surfaced, fueling speculation about the motives behind the rekindled engagement.