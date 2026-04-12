Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Last rites on Monday, full details here

Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle has died at the age of 92, her family said on Sunday. The legendary singer passed away after being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital with a chest infection and exhaustion.

Her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle said she was admitted on Saturday evening. Bhosle is survived by her son, Anand, and her grandchildren.

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Her son Anand Bhosle said the last rites will be held on Monday in Mumbai. "People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow (Monday, April 13) at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park," he told reporters.

One of India's most versatile singers, Bhosle recorded more than 12,000 songs over a career spanning more than eight decades. She began singing at the age of 10, recording her first song in 1943 for the Marathi film "Majha Bal".

Bhosle, along with her sister Lata Mangeshkar, dominated Hindi playback singing for decades, lending her voice to leading actors across generations. While often compared to her sister, she built a distinct identity with a wide range of styles, from classical and ghazals to cabaret and pop-inspired numbers.

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Her popular songs include "Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar", "Piya Tu Ab to Aaja", "Dil Cheez Kya Hai", and "In Ankhon Ki Masti". She won a National Film Award for her performance in the film Umrao Jaan.

Bhosle collaborated with leading composers, including O P Nayyar and R D Burman, whom she later married. Her work with Burman spanned multiple genres, from romantic songs to cabaret numbers.

Born on September 8, 1935, in Sangli, she was trained in music by her father Dinanath Mangeshkar. Several members of her family, including her siblings, were also involved in music.

Bhosle remained active well into her later years, performing at concerts including "Asha@90: Live in concert" in Dubai in 2023. She received several honours during her lifetime, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan, and multiple National Awards.

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Her death marks the end of an era in Indian playback singing.

(With inputs from PTI)