Asia Cup 2025: ICC rejects PCB's demand to suspend Andy Pycroft over handshake row with India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday rejected Pakistan's demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the remainder of the Asia Cup tournament. The ICC was not going to entertain Pakistan's plea after the handshake controversy on September 14, India Today reported, citing sources aware of the matter.

The ICC has conveyed its decision to the PCB after investigating the matter. Reports indicated that some Asian Cricket Council officials, including the PCB director, were aware beforehand that there would be no handshake between the captains.

The PCB alleged that Pycroft had suggested to Salman Agha not to shake hands with Suryakumar Yadav and accused Indian players of breaching the Code of Conduct by refusing the handshake.

The PCB escalated its complaint to the International Cricket Council (ICC), demanding Pycroft's removal. In its correspondence, the PCB asserted that Pycroft suggested Salman Agha not shake hands with Suryakumar Yadav and claimed Indian players violated Code of Conduct rules.

The PCB warned that if Andy Pycroft was not removed, they would withdraw their team from the tournament.

A dispute erupted in the 2025 Asia Cup after the India vs Pakistan group-stage match on September 14, when Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav did not greet his Pakistani counterpart Salman Agha at the toss and the Indian team declined to shake hands at the match's end. This drew criticism from Pakistan, leading to formal protests and a call to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the tournament.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi stated on X: “Utterly disappointing to witness the lack of sportsmanship today. Dragging politics into the game goes against the very spirit of sports. Let’s hope future victories are celebrated by all teams with grace.”

Following the match, Salman Agha did not attend the post-match presentation in protest, and the PCB lodged formal complaints. Internally, the PCB suspended its Director of International Cricket Operations, Usman Wahla, following the defeat to India for 'failing to take timely action' over the handshake controversy.

The incident has highlighted ongoing tensions between the two cricket boards and raised questions about sportsmanship in high-stakes matches as Pakistan’s next Asia Cup fixture approaches.