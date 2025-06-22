'Asim Munir either deceived by Trump or betrayed Iran': Sushant Sareen's stinger as US bombs Fordow 

Security analyst Sushant Sareen on Sunday questioned the position of Pakistan's army chief after the US bombed Iran's key nuclear sites, days after his White House meeting with President Donald Trump.

"Imagine the predicament of Pakistan's self-appointed Failed Marshal Asim Munir: he has to either admit that he was totally deceived by Trump and made a mamu… or he must admit he was taken in confidence by Trump. Which means that he betrayed Iran and rest of the ummah," Sareen wrote on X.

The remarks come amid heightened speculation over whether Pakistan was briefed on the US decision to strike Iran. The bombing campaign, launched on Saturday, targeted three key nuclear facilities — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan — marking a sharp escalation in the conflict over Iran's atomic programme.

Fordow, a deeply buried enrichment plant near Qom, reportedly took the heaviest damage. It was known to be enriching uranium up to 83.7% purity, just short of weapons-grade.

The strikes came just days after General Asim Munir, Pakistan's powerful army chief, met Trump at the White House. The visit included a lunch on Wednesday, and Reuters reported that the Iran situation was among the key issues discussed. Trump later remarked, "They're not happy about anything", referring to Pakistan's view of Israel's strike campaign.

While the Trump-Munir meeting upset some policy watchers in India, Ajay Ahlawat, a former Indian Air Force officer, predicted it was part of a broader American strategy in the Middle East. "US needs Pakistan's bases for its own game plan against Iran," he wrote on X.

In an earlier post, Ahlawat had also downplayed US General Michael Kurilla's praise for Pakistan. Reacting to CENTCOM chief General Kurilla calling Pakistan a 'phenomenal partner', Ahlawat said the CentCom chief was worried about his job. "From his pedestal Pakistan's assets, airspace and staging bases are critical requirements, if his boss asks him to hit Iran. He HAS TO keep Pakistan in his good books. There's nothing more to it."

During his meeting with Trump, Asim Munir conveyed fears that a collapse of authority in Iran could plunge the entire region into chaos. According to a Reuters report, Munir specifically raised concerns about separatist and jihadist militants operating along the Iran–Pakistan border who could exploit the instability.

Pakistan is particularly wary of the precedent set by Israel's strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, fearing the fallout could destabilize both sides of the 900-km frontier. The Iran–Pakistan border has long been a hotspot for separatist activity. Groups hostile to both Tehran and Islamabad operate across this region, which is home to ethnic Baluch communities that have launched separatist movements in both countries.



