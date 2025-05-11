'Ask Pakistan about its power': Yogi Adityanath confirms BrahMos missile used in Operation Sindoor

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday confirmed that the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was used during Operation Sindoor and pointedly said its impact was visible to Pakistan. “If anyone missed it, they could ask Pakistan about its power,” Adityanath said at the inauguration of the BrahMos production unit in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor in Lucknow.

This is the first official confirmation from a political leader that BrahMos was deployed in the cross-border airstrikes that targeted multiple Pakistani military installations over the weekend. “The power of the BrahMos missile was evident during Operation Sindoor,” Adityanath said, referring to India’s four-day military operation in response to Pakistani aggression.

The Chief Minister also took a sharp dig at Pakistan-backed terrorism. “Terrorism is like a dog’s tail that never straightens and must be dealt with in its own language,” he said.

Adityanath said the state government has allotted 200 acres for the BrahMos project, which will soon begin production in Lucknow. He underlined that India's response to terrorism has changed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. "PM Narendra Modi has announced that any act of terrorism going forward will be considered an act of war. The problem of terrorism can not be solved till we don't crush it completely. To crush terrorism, we all have to fight together in one voice under PM Narendra Modi's leadership," he said.

Earlier, The Indian Express reported that BrahMos was likely used for the first time in combat during the recent airstrikes. India launched coordinated strikes early Saturday on eight Pakistani military targets, deep across the border. These included key bases at Shorkot, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Kasur, and Sargodha, as well as radar stations and strategic airfields at Skardu, Bholari, and Jacobabad.

The strikes followed Pakistan’s attempted attacks on Indian military and civilian installations. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that Indian action was a response to “a series of coordinated attempted attacks by Pakistan on Indian Air Force installations.”

Air-launched weapons reportedly used in the strikes included SCALP cruise missiles, HAMMER munitions, and the BrahMos. While the IAF has not officially confirmed the deployment of BrahMos, sources cited in multiple reports indicated that it was indeed used for the first time in active combat.