Assam to halt new Aadhaar Card issuance for adults in state, except those belonging to SC, ST communities

The Assam government has announced a significant policy shift concerning the issuance of Aadhaar cards. The state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has decided not to issue new Aadhaar cards to adults over 18 for the next year, with exceptions made for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and tea garden workers. This decision is part of a broader strategy to address concerns over illegal foreigners potentially acquiring Indian citizenship through Aadhaar cards.

Advertisement

Related Articles

CM Sarma elaborated on the decision, stating that "the state cabinet had decided not to issue new Aadhaar cards to people above 18 years of age for another year, except for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and tea garden workers." This move is seen as an effort to ensure that only eligible residents receive these identification cards, which are vital for accessing various government services and benefits. To accommodate those who have not yet applied for an Aadhaar card, Sarma mentioned that "individuals from other communities who had not yet obtained an Aadhaar card would be given a window to apply during the month of September." This temporary opening will allow those who previously missed the opportunity to secure their Aadhaar cards.

Advertisement

In an effort to reinforce security measures, the Assam government has further stipulated that, in rare cases, the District Commissioner will hold the authority to issue Aadhaar cards after the application period ends. However, this will be contingent upon verifying the Special Branch report and the Foreigners Tribunal report to prevent misuse. Sarma emphasised the rationale behind these measures by stating that "the government’s intention was to prevent illegal foreigners, particularly Bangladeshi nationals, from obtaining Aadhaar cards in Assam and falsely claiming Indian citizenship." This reflects ongoing concerns about the integrity of citizen identification in border areas.

Additionally, Sarma asserted that "the state had consistently pushed back infiltrators along the border and had now completely blocked any possibility of such individuals acquiring Aadhaar through Assam." This highlights the state's proactive stance in safeguarding its borders and ensuring that the distribution of Aadhaar cards is controlled and secure.

Advertisement

This decision places Assam in a unique position compared to other states in India, which continue to issue Aadhaar cards to all eligible citizens. The move can be seen as part of a broader strategy to manage demographic and security challenges unique to Assam. The state's approach will likely be closely watched by other regions facing similar issues. Moreover, this policy underscores the importance of maintaining strict verification processes to uphold the integrity of national identification systems, a concern that resonates beyond Assam's borders. By implementing these measures, Assam aims to fortify its administrative processes and ensure that the issuance of Aadhaar cards is both fair and secure, thus maintaining the trust of its residents in the state's governance.