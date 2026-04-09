Assembly Election 2026 voting today: Step-by-step guide on finding your polling booth

Voting for the Assembly Elections 2026 is underway today, April 9, across Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, with polling being held for all constituencies in these regions. As voters step out to cast their ballots, one of the most common queries remains how to locate the correct polling booth quickly and accurately.

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Here is a simple guide to help voters find their polling station using official platforms and tools

How can we find a polling booth for the Assembly Election 2026?

Voters can find their designated polling booth through multiple official channels provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The most reliable method is to check voter details online using the electoral roll database.

By entering basic details such as name, voter ID number or registered mobile number, users can access their polling station details, including booth number and address.

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Is there an official website to check polling booth locations?

Yes, the Election Commission provides an official portal where voters can search for their polling station. The National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP) allows users to locate their name in the electoral roll and view complete polling booth details.

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State-specific Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) websites also offer similar services, often with region-specific updates and instructions for voters.

Can we use voter ID to locate a polling station?

The EPIC number, commonly known as the voter ID number, is one of the easiest ways to find polling booth details. By entering this unique ID on official platforms, voters can directly access their polling station information without needing additional data. Even if the voter ID is not available, searches can still be done using name, age and constituency details.

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Are there mobile apps to find polling booths for the 2026 elections?

Yes, voters can use mobile applications such as the Voter Helpline app, developed by the Election Commission of India. The app allows users to search for their polling booth, verify voter details and access election-related services.

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The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms and provides real-time access to electoral information.

What information is required to search for my polling booth?

To locate a polling booth, voters typically need basic details such as:

Name as registered in the electoral roll

EPIC (voter ID) number

Date of birth or age

State and constituency

Providing accurate information ensures faster and more precise search results.