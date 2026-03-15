Assembly elections 2026: Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu to vote in single phase; Bengal in two phases, results on May 4

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday announced the dates for assembly polls in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Polling will be held in a single phase in Assam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. Assam and Kerala will vote on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will vote on 23 April.

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In West Bengal, polling will be held in two phases, on April 23 and 29.

Results for all four states will be declared on May 4.

Final electoral rolls of the four states and the Union territory of Puducherry have been published as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list. The terms of these legislative assemblies are ending on different dates in May and June.

During the press briefing, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that these states have 17.4 crore electors, roughly, which also comprise the continent of Australia, France, South Africa, Germany and Canada. "We will also see our guests from more than 20 countries from their electoral commissions who will be visiting these elections to witness the festive celebrations, the transparent and efficient celebrations of elections in India," he said.

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He said the commission, along with lakhs of election officials and security personnel, is committed for ensuring free, fair, transparent, accessible and peaceful elections. He made a special appeal to youth and the first-time voters - "my dear friends, you are about to step into one of the most important responsibilities of your life, exercising your democratic right, the right to vote. I urge you to participate enthusiastically in this great democratic exercise and cast your vote with pride, responsibility and confidence."

