Atishi to take oath as Delhi's Chief Minister on September 21

Delhi’s Chief Minister-designate, Atishi, is set to take the oath of office on September 21, following a decision by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Thursday. Initially scheduled for a special Assembly session on September 26-27, the swearing-in date was moved up at the proposal of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor.

According to the sources, while the AAP originally intended for only Atishi to be sworn in, it has since been decided that her council of ministers will also take the oath alongside her.

Atishi, who represents the Kalkaji constituency and is the sole woman minister in the Delhi Cabinet, was unanimously selected for the Chief Minister's position by AAP legislators on September 17. She steps in following the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal, who stepped down after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in connection with the controversial Delhi liquor policy case.

With just months remaining until the Delhi Assembly elections, Atishi, who has held multiple portfolios in the previous administration, is poised to lead the government. Key ministers from the previous cabinet, including Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Imran Hussain, are expected to retain their positions, with two additional AAP MLAs joining the new Cabinet.