‘Attacked me personally’: Justin Trudeau says Indian govt rejected attempts to work together on Nijjar killing case

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused New Delhi of not co-operating with Ottawa in the investigation of the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. This comes right after India recalled its top envoy to Canada and expelled six Canadian diplomats from the country after Canada expelled six Indian diplomats and linked them to the Nijjar killing case.

The relations between India and Canada have soured swiftly after Trudeau, last year, accused the involvement of Indian agents in the killing of the Khalistani terrorist, an allegation India has vehemently dismissed. The Indian government has said that the Trudeau administration, despite levelling allegations against India, has not presented any evidence to back their claims. India has repeatedly asked the Canadian government to share their evidence in the case.

Trudeau, doubling down on the charges, said that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has “clear and compelling” evidence that agents of the Indian government have engaged in and continue to engage in activities that pose a significant threat to public safety. “This includes clandestine information-gathering techniques, coercive behaviour targeting South Asian Canadians and involvement in a dozen threatening and violating acts including murder. This is unacceptable,” he said.

#WATCH | Ottawa: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says, "This is not a choice that Canada made to create a chill in Canada-India relations. India is an important democracy is a country with which we have deep historical people-to-people business ties at a time where the instability… pic.twitter.com/iBu01o8Omc — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2024

The Canadian Prime Minister said that the RCMP and national security officials made attempts to work with the Indian government and Indian law enforcement counterparts but they “have been repeatedly refused”. He said that the Canadian officials took an “extraordinary step” this weekend and met with Indian officials to share the RCMP evidence concluding that six agents of the Indian government are persons of interest in criminal activities. “Despite repeated requests to the Government of India, it decided not to cooperate," he said.

Trudeau said that India is an important democracy and Canada has deep historical people-to-people business ties with the country. "This is not a choice that Canada made to create a chill in Canada-India relations,” he said, adding that democracies need to stick together at a time of geopolitical instabilities.

He said Canada doesn’t want to be having this fight but it cannot ignore the killing of a Canadian on Canadian soil. He said he has even spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as apprised India of what they know every step of the way.

“We have engaged with intelligence counterparts, and unfortunately, every step of the way, both after I made the statement in the House of Commons last September and till now, the response of the Indian government has been to deny, to obfuscate, to attack me personally and the integrity of the government of Canada and its officials and its police agencies. We have simply said we're going to allow our agencies to do the work, particularly to move from intelligence collection from agencies to police investigations that result in arrests, trials and consequences within a rigorous robust and independent judicial system,” he said.

“Indeed, over this past week, when the RCMP reached out to its law enforcement counterparts in India, there was a path where we could have worked together to ensure accountability and changes and steps that would have resulted in keeping Canadians safe because that is our top priority. The Indian government rejected those advances and rejected our attempts to find some way through this,” said Trudeau.