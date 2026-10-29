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'Aura India Tour 2026': Delhi Metro extends services, strengthens security at JLN stadium

'Aura India Tour 2026': Delhi Metro extends services, strengthens security at JLN stadium

DMRC has also announced that timings for QR tickets purchased through the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation mobile application will be increased by one hour to accommodate passengers travelling to and from the event

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 7:34 PM IST
'Aura India Tour 2026': Delhi Metro extends services, strengthens security at JLN stadiumDelhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced extended train services on October 30

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced extended train services on October 30, to facilitate the movement of spectators attending the ‘Aura India Tour 2026’ concert by renowned artist Diljit Dosanjh at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. The special arrangements are aimed at ensuring smooth passenger movement before and after the event, which is expected to attract a large gathering.

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According to DMRC, train services will be extended beyond their normal operating hours on all metro lines, except the Airport Express Line and the Rapid Metro in Gurugram. Services on the Airport Express Line will operate until midnight (00:00 hours) on the day of the concert, October 30.

READ THIS: Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert: Check traffic advisory, road closures and diversion routes

Additional train trips will be operated across the network to accommodate the expected rush of concertgoers. Standby trains will also be kept ready for deployment, if required, to manage any unexpected increase in passenger traffic.

DMRC has also announced that timings for QR tickets purchased through the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation mobile application will be increased by one hour to accommodate passengers travelling to and from the event.

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Special arrangements at JLN Stadium Metro Station

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To ensure smooth entry and exit for spectators, DMRC has made additional arrangements at JLN Stadium Metro Station and other important interchange stations. Extra staff, including customer service personnel and Customer Facilitation Agents (CFAs), will be deployed to guide commuters and regulate passenger movement.

Security arrangements will also be strengthened at the station. Additional security personnel will be deployed at JLN Stadium Metro Station, while Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and enhanced security screening arrangements will be put in place to ensure orderly passenger movement and compliance with security protocols.

The measures are intended to minimise congestion and help concertgoers reach the venue and return home safely after the event.

ALSO READ: Arijit Singh’s ₹11.8 lakh concert VIP pass vs Diljit’s ₹17,999 VIP pass: What’s behind the price gap?

DMRC urges concertgoers to use metro services

The concert is expected to attract a large gathering of approximately 70,000 spectators, many of whom are likely to use Delhi Metro services for travelling to and from the venue. JLN Stadium Metro Station on the Violet Line, connecting Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh, is the nearest metro station to the venue.

DMRC has encouraged spectators to use metro services as a convenient, safe and environmentally friendly mode of transport. The move is also expected to help reduce dependence on private vehicles and ease traffic congestion around the stadium.

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Published on: Oct 29, 2026 7:34 PM IST
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