'Aura India Tour 2026': Delhi Metro extends services, strengthens security at JLN stadium

READ THIS: Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert: Check traffic advisory, road closures and diversion routes

Additional train trips will be operated across the network to accommodate the expected rush of concertgoers. Standby trains will also be kept ready for deployment, if required, to manage any unexpected increase in passenger traffic.

DMRC has also announced that timings for QR tickets purchased through the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation mobile application will be increased by one hour to accommodate passengers travelling to and from the event.

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DELHI METRO TO EXTEND TRAIN SERVICES ON 30TH OCTOBER 2026 To facilitate the movement of spectators attending the "Aura India Tour 2026" concert by renowned artist Diljit Dosanjh at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 30th October 2026, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made special operational arrangements, including the extension of Metro train services beyond normal operating hours on all Metro Lines (except the Airport Express Line & Rapid Metro, Gurugram). DMRC has planned to extend Metro train services on all Lines (except the Airport Express Line) up to 00:00 hrs (midnight) on the day of the concert i.e, 30th October 2026. Additional train trips will be operated across the network to facilitate the smooth dispersal of spectators after the event. Standby trains will also be kept ready for deployment, if required, to cater to any unforeseen surge in passenger traffic. In addition, the timings for QR ticket purchase on DMRC mobile App (Delhi Metro Sarthi) shall also be increased by an hour owing to extended service timings on the day. To ensure smooth entry and dispersal of spectators, DMRC has made special arrangements at JLN Stadium Metro Station and other important interchange stations. Additional DMRC staff, customer service personnel and Customer Facilitation Agents (CFAs) shall be deployed to guide commuters and regulate passenger movement. Further strengthening passenger convenience and safety measures, additional security personnel will be deployed at JLN Stadium Metro Station. Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and enhanced security screening arrangements will be put in place to facilitate orderly passenger movement while ensuring adherence to security protocols. The concert is expected to attract a large gathering of approximately 70,000 spectators, many of whom are likely to use Delhi Metro services for travelling to and from the venue. The JLN Stadium Metro Station on the Violet Line (Kashmere Gate - Raja Nahar Singh corridor) is the nearest Metro station to the venue. DMRC encourages spectators to use Delhi Metro services for a convenient, safe and environment friendly travel experience while attending the concert while reducing dependence on private vehicles. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 29, 2026

Special arrangements at JLN Stadium Metro Station

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To ensure smooth entry and exit for spectators, DMRC has made additional arrangements at JLN Stadium Metro Station and other important interchange stations. Extra staff, including customer service personnel and Customer Facilitation Agents (CFAs), will be deployed to guide commuters and regulate passenger movement.

Security arrangements will also be strengthened at the station. Additional security personnel will be deployed at JLN Stadium Metro Station, while Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and enhanced security screening arrangements will be put in place to ensure orderly passenger movement and compliance with security protocols.

The measures are intended to minimise congestion and help concertgoers reach the venue and return home safely after the event.

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DMRC urges concertgoers to use metro services

The concert is expected to attract a large gathering of approximately 70,000 spectators, many of whom are likely to use Delhi Metro services for travelling to and from the venue. JLN Stadium Metro Station on the Violet Line, connecting Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh, is the nearest metro station to the venue.

DMRC has encouraged spectators to use metro services as a convenient, safe and environmentally friendly mode of transport. The move is also expected to help reduce dependence on private vehicles and ease traffic congestion around the stadium.