'Aura India Tour 2026': Delhi Metro extends services, strengthens security at JLN stadium

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Additional train trips will be operated across the network to accommodate the expected rush of concertgoers. Standby trains will also be kept ready for deployment, if required, to manage any unexpected increase in passenger traffic.
DMRC has also announced that timings for QR tickets purchased through the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation mobile application will be increased by one hour to accommodate passengers travelling to and from the event.
Special arrangements at JLN Stadium Metro Station
To ensure smooth entry and exit for spectators, DMRC has made additional arrangements at JLN Stadium Metro Station and other important interchange stations. Extra staff, including customer service personnel and Customer Facilitation Agents (CFAs), will be deployed to guide commuters and regulate passenger movement.
Security arrangements will also be strengthened at the station. Additional security personnel will be deployed at JLN Stadium Metro Station, while Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and enhanced security screening arrangements will be put in place to ensure orderly passenger movement and compliance with security protocols.
The measures are intended to minimise congestion and help concertgoers reach the venue and return home safely after the event.
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DMRC urges concertgoers to use metro services
The concert is expected to attract a large gathering of approximately 70,000 spectators, many of whom are likely to use Delhi Metro services for travelling to and from the venue. JLN Stadium Metro Station on the Violet Line, connecting Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh, is the nearest metro station to the venue.
DMRC has encouraged spectators to use metro services as a convenient, safe and environmentally friendly mode of transport. The move is also expected to help reduce dependence on private vehicles and ease traffic congestion around the stadium.